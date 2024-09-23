While the University of Idaho's overall spring semester enrollment is slightly better than a year ago, the number of students attending the Moscow campus continues to dwindle.
This semester, 10,401 students are taking classes at the UI's main campus and satellite learning centers. That's an improvement on last spring semester's enrollment, but down from a total enrollment of 11,027 during fall 1997.
Last year, total enrollment from fall semester 1996 to spring semester 1997 dropped from 11,133 to 10,368.
"It's typical for spring enrollments to go down," said Hal Godwin, the UI's vice president for student affairs and associate provost for recruitment and retention. It's a trend that's common nationally, he added, and happens for a variety of reasons; some students graduate in December, while others leave to work or travel.
According to statistics compiled by UI Registrar Reta Pikowsky, many of the 626 fall students who are returning for spring 1998 graduated. The UI awarded a total of 589 degrees in December 1997: 443 undergraduate degrees, 133 graduate degrees and 13 law degrees.
Comparing spring 1998 to spring 1997 is the most accurate way to measure how the school's recruitment and retention efforts are going, Godwin said, and those numbers are encouraging.
Despite the Moscow campus spring enrollment dropping from 9,384 in 1997 to 9,337 this year, the number of students attending satellite learning centers has increased significantly, especially in Boise and Idaho Falls.
At the UI's Boise campus, enrollment increased from 339 last year to 382 in 1998. In Idaho Falls, spring enrollment jumped from 380 in 1997 to 454 this year.
Both Godwin and UI Provost Brian Pitcher, in a prepared statement, said the enrollment growth in the off-campus centers is a good sign the UI's efforts to extend its efforts to all corners of the state are working.
"These figures reflect the statewide nature of the university and the increasing importance of our centers throughout Idaho," Pitcher said upon release of the enrollment numbers.
The spring 1998 statistics show the school continues to feel the effects of the state's decision to increase out-of-state students' tuition, which took full effect in 1994. Each year since, the UI's Moscow enrollment and overall enrollment have dropped.
The spring 1998 out-of-state enrollment dropped 1.2 percent compared to last spring, according to UI statistics, but the number of Idaho residents taking classes increased by .8 percent over last spring.
The number of full-time students grew by about 1.5 percent since last spring, from 8,564 to 8,690.