While the University of Idaho's overall spring semester enrollment is slightly better than a year ago, the number of students attending the Moscow campus continues to dwindle.

This semester, 10,401 students are taking classes at the UI's main campus and satellite learning centers. That's an improvement on last spring semester's enrollment, but down from a total enrollment of 11,027 during fall 1997.

Last year, total enrollment from fall semester 1996 to spring semester 1997 dropped from 11,133 to 10,368.

"It's typical for spring enrollments to go down," said Hal Godwin, the UI's vice president for student affairs and associate provost for recruitment and retention. It's a trend that's common nationally, he added, and happens for a variety of reasons; some students graduate in December, while others leave to work or travel.

According to statistics compiled by UI Registrar Reta Pikowsky, many of the 626 fall students who are returning for spring 1998 graduated. The UI awarded a total of 589 degrees in December 1997: 443 undergraduate degrees, 133 graduate degrees and 13 law degrees.

Comparing spring 1998 to spring 1997 is the most accurate way to measure how the school's recruitment and retention efforts are going, Godwin said, and those numbers are encouraging.

Despite the Moscow campus spring enrollment dropping from 9,384 in 1997 to 9,337 this year, the number of students attending satellite learning centers has increased significantly, especially in Boise and Idaho Falls.