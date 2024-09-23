What does it mean these days to be a Democrat or a Republican?
Not much in Idaho. The same could be said in Washington state because the role of party, both for candidates and for voters, is changing radically as we approach the next century.
In Idaho anyone can declare themselves a party member, switching every election from Democrat to Republican depending on one's primary interest.
In this district, for example, many of those who normally vote Democratic may pick up Republican primary ballots this May -- just so they can vote against U.S. Rep. Helen Chenoweth. It does not matter what your political preferences are because a contested primary is always far more interesting than nominating someone who is running unopposed.
Beyond that, party labels don't even help us chart elected officials anymore.
Moscow's two GOP state representatives, Maynard Miller and Tom Trail, often sound more like Democrats when they argue for education resources, state worker raises and other causes that are less than popular in this, the Most Republican State in the Union.
Last week, Miller and Trail even talked like "liberal" Democrats, expressing their personal distaste for abortion, all the while supporting a woman's right to choose.
So much for labels.
Perhaps this diffusion is why Idahoans are not electing Democrats right now. When majority party members can walk and talk like only slightly more conservative versions of Jesse Jackson ... why do you need real Democrats?
In other nations, where parties have more control, members are disciplined when they stray too far off course. Hence the phrase: party line. But in this country we elect folks who run and win elections with little help from party central. There's no penalty for an elected representative doing what she or he thinks is right, even if that significantly differs from party platform.
Differences among party regulars are nothing new. Three decades ago, liberal Democrats sometimes complained about the conservative leanings of Washington's Sen. Henry Jackson. And, indeed, it's more likely that a majority party -- Democrats then, Republicans now -- are the home of such fractions.
Some people like purity.
Ellen Craswell, who was the Republican Party's 1996 nominee for Washington governor, may cross to the U.S. Taxpayers Party where her ideas have a natural home.
She could be seeking a political version of talk radio: all conservative, all the time.
Craswell expressed her disenchantment with the Republicans last week. She told The Associated Press that Republican nominees should be accountable to the party platform. And that notion makes perfect sense to a woman who has been a grassroots-level organizer, working hard to include specific, exacting language in that very document. Same could be said for the national movement -- recently rejected by party strategists -- requiring all GOP candidates to support a ban on partial-birth abortions. To these activists, it seems reasonable that there should be a limit, a test, of what it means to be a Republican.
Craswell is certain that the U.S. Taxpayers Party won't distill its platform. Every sentence, paragraph and comma will meet the requirements of conservatives on issues ranging from abortion to taxes.
Perhaps strident party management will work. It could even split the two major parties into four, five or six -- a more representative ideological bandwidth. This is a complicated age and it seems patently simplistic to narrow every issue down to two sides. What is more, Republicans and Democrats are not always as different on some issues as we'd like to think.
What would a six-party America look like? Start with six parties already on the scene.
The Green Party shows, if nothing else, that there is a left-wing in this country and it is not the Democrats. (I heard someone say last week that "the left" is limited to Sen. Paul Wellstone, Ralph Nader and a few thousand subscribers to The Nation).
The Greens are the easiest to tag. They are true liberals, progressives, creatures of the left.
Then move across the band: the Democrats could be the left-centrist, technical administration party. Folks who promote good management of government; then Ross Perot's Reform Party -- but a bit more anti-government; then the GOP, the party of business freedom; then, the U.S. Taxpayers Party home for both social and anti-government conservatives; and finally, the Libertarian Party and its promotion of individual rights above all.
The best argument for a two-party system -- and against multiple-voices -- is that's easier for us to think about and manage. While a multi-party democracy is messy. Come to think about it: Democracy is supposed to be messy.
