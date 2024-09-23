Staff report

More studies are needed, but the Pullman School District's Pioneer Center could cost up to $1.2 million to renovate for administrative offices. The center, the former Franklin Elementary School, will house administration, a computer lab and meeting rooms and should be ready for occupation sometime next year, Superintendent Doug Nelson told the Pullman School board Wednesday night.

Initial cost estimates ranged between $608,000 and $1.2 million and further studies will be needed before any action is taken, Nelson said.

In other business the board:

* Declared the Larry Street Extension surplus as part of a process to vacate the land to the city for use when a housing development goes in behind Pullman High School. The city will maintain the road once the procedure is complete

* Presented the Superintendent's Contribution Award to Stewart Higgins.

* Heard first reading for the revamped K-12 curriculum.

* Discussed a list of district goals culled from community, staff and student suggestions.

