PASADENA, Calif. -- The traffic backup around the Rose Bowl started Wednesday well before noon, and isn't likely to be back to normal until sometime late tonight.

Even earlier than that, a few eager fans crowded around the outer fence of the Rose Bowl to catch a glimpse of the Washington State and Michigan football teams, which were in attendance to take team pictures Wednesday afternoon.

Several of the Percheron horses to be used in the parade were galloping around the Rose Bowl area, while Lot 5 of the Rose Bowl complex, normally designated for horseback riding and hiking, was filling up with tents and booths for pre-game festivities.

About the only thing undisturbed Wednesday by the 1998 Rose Bowl was the golfing at Brookside Golf Course, directly behind the stadium that Washington State and Michigan fans will pack today to see the Cougars and Wolverines square off at 2 p.m.

But just three years ago, the Rose Bowl vicinity wasn't buzzing with nearly as much anticipation as it was Wednesday, mainly because the events and activities that go along with the football game were spread throughout the city.

That's when the Rose Bowl map was updated.

The Tournament of Roses came up with idea of putting such events as Bandfest -- which includes the Washington State and Michigan outfits and area high schools -- and equestrian exhibitions on the same grounds that the majority of the Rose Parade floats are constructed and judged.

The Pasadena Chamber of Commerce jumped at the opportunity to help transform that idea into what is now known as the Family Festival, a four-day event outside the Rose Bowl that includes food, activities and officially-licensed merchandise with no admission price and no charge for parking.

Monday, a meager gathering strolled around the food and souvenir court, which the Pasadena chamber manages, and checked out the surrounding activities, which include float displays and such outside companies as McDonalds, but things have picked up with each passing day.