PASADENA, Calif. -- The traffic backup around the Rose Bowl started Wednesday well before noon, and isn't likely to be back to normal until sometime late tonight.
Even earlier than that, a few eager fans crowded around the outer fence of the Rose Bowl to catch a glimpse of the Washington State and Michigan football teams, which were in attendance to take team pictures Wednesday afternoon.
Several of the Percheron horses to be used in the parade were galloping around the Rose Bowl area, while Lot 5 of the Rose Bowl complex, normally designated for horseback riding and hiking, was filling up with tents and booths for pre-game festivities.
About the only thing undisturbed Wednesday by the 1998 Rose Bowl was the golfing at Brookside Golf Course, directly behind the stadium that Washington State and Michigan fans will pack today to see the Cougars and Wolverines square off at 2 p.m.
But just three years ago, the Rose Bowl vicinity wasn't buzzing with nearly as much anticipation as it was Wednesday, mainly because the events and activities that go along with the football game were spread throughout the city.
That's when the Rose Bowl map was updated.
The Tournament of Roses came up with idea of putting such events as Bandfest -- which includes the Washington State and Michigan outfits and area high schools -- and equestrian exhibitions on the same grounds that the majority of the Rose Parade floats are constructed and judged.
The Pasadena Chamber of Commerce jumped at the opportunity to help transform that idea into what is now known as the Family Festival, a four-day event outside the Rose Bowl that includes food, activities and officially-licensed merchandise with no admission price and no charge for parking.
Monday, a meager gathering strolled around the food and souvenir court, which the Pasadena chamber manages, and checked out the surrounding activities, which include float displays and such outside companies as McDonalds, but things have picked up with each passing day.
"It's just a roaring success," Susan Basler, the director of marketing for the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce, said on a sunny, 74-degree day when the Family Festival was packed with upwards of 10,000 people.
But Basler can recall the time when the event didn't really get going until game day -- and the remedy the Tournament of Roses and Chamber of Commerce used for that problem.
"It started out real slow three years ago and has just taken off," Basler said. "The concept was to combine (the Rose Bowl activities) around the floats and include food and events. Out of that grew the Family Festival.
"And last year and this year we really targeted the California community more."
That has meant bringing in small amusement park-type rides and such activities as a CBS Interactive booth that features football video games -- which appeal to the public regardless of ties to the football game.
And it has meant the attendance of 125,000 three years ago has doubled to expectations of 250,000 this year.
"It used to be that until the fans started rolling in, it was just something to do," third-year volunteer Nelson VanSant said, "but it grows every year."
And so do the benefits for Pasadena.
"People watch us on New Year's Eve and Day and the real estate market just goes crazy in January. It's a great commercial for Pasadena," Basler said. "We're really on the map now."