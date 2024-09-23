Wind causes Friday power outages
Thirty-two Avista Utilities customers lost power Friday when a brief windstorm hit the Palouse.
The largest concentration of homes affected by the scattered power outages was along State Highway 6 near Potlatch, where eight customers lost power.
A utility pole in the 1000 block of Fiddlers Ridge Loop, also in Potlatch, was broken in half, knocking out power to another four customers.
It was not known whether the break was a fluke or a direct result of the high winds, said Avista spokeswoman Debbie Simock.
She believes some of the outages were a result of branches knocking into the utility wires.
Power was back on for all 32 customers by Friday evening.