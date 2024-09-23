Wind causes Friday power outages

Thirty-two Avista Utilities customers lost power Friday when a brief windstorm hit the Palouse.

The largest concentration of homes affected by the scattered power outages was along State Highway 6 near Potlatch, where eight customers lost power.

A utility pole in the 1000 block of Fiddlers Ridge Loop, also in Potlatch, was broken in half, knocking out power to another four customers.