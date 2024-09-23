Residents of several apartments on Valley Road in Pullman were forced to evacuate after a natural gas line separated early today.

Emergency crews from Washington State University were called out at 2:17 a.m., after a resident of the Terrace Apartments reported hearing an explosion near his apartment. When they arrived police from WSU and Pullman had already identified the problem.

Fire crews shut off the gas flow and Washington Water Power was called to repair the line.