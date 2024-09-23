Sections
Local News & NorthwestJuly 23, 2005

Staff Report

Woman hurt when hit by motorcycle

A Seattle woman was injured after being struck by an out-of-control motorcycle on the Washington State University campus Thursday.

At about 4:55 p.m., a motorcycle being driven by 21-year-old Pullman resident Maria Morawska lost control while on Northeast Nevada Street. The motorcycle veered up onto the sidewalk and hit the 50-year-old WSU visitor.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Both Morawska and the unidentified pedestrian were transported to Pullman Regional Hospital by ambulance.

Morawska was cited for negligent driving. WSU Police Chief Steve Hansen said there was no indication alcohol was involved.

