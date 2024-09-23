Lillian M. Osborn-Dyer

Lillian M. Osborn-Dyer, retired Deary, Idaho teacher and Lewiston resident, died Friday afternoon at Moscow Care Center from age related causes. She was 89.

She was born May 23, 1908 in Deary, Idaho to Lewis and Elfreda Halen Swenson. She grew up in Deary and graduated from Deary High School. She attended Lewiston Normal School and received her teaching certificate in 1929. Her first teaching assignment was at the Fernwood School near Deary.

She married Thomas Osborn June 29, 1931 in Colfax., Wash. He worked as a mechanic for Potlatch Forest Industries. Lillian taught school in Deary and at the Elkhorn School on Texas Ridge. They moved to Lewiston in 1953 and she taught at the Orchards Elementary School from 1953 to 1974, when she retired. Lillian obtained her Master's Degree in Education from the University of Idaho in 1964.

Her husband died August 24, 1954. Lillian later married Edward L. Dyer on March 31, 1956. He died February 19, 1981.

She enjoyed gardening, and was especially fond of roses. She also liked to crochet and visit with family and friends.