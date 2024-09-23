She is survived by a son, John M. Fabian of Alexandria, Va.; five sisters, Catherine Wood of Marshall, Texas, Eleanor Campbell of Hallsville, Texas, Emily Marshall of Shreveport, La., and Myrtle Dodd and Mary Bechtold, both of Longview; two brothers, John Seip of Henderson, Texas, and David Seip of Jefferson, Texas; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband and a son, Felix Fabian.

Graveside services will be at 11 p.m. Friday at Grace Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Henry Lorenc officiating. Interment will follow.

Radar Funeral Home of Longview is in charge of the arrangements.