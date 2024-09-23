Amy B. Fabian
Amy B. Fabian, 82, former Pullman, Wash., resident, died of age-related causes Wednesday at a Longview, Texas, nursing home.
She was born July 1, 1916, in Alexandria, La.
She and her husband lived in Pullman from the mid-1950s to the mid-1970s. Her husband, Felix M. Fabian was a professor at Washington State University.
She had lived in Longview for the past 15 years. She was a homemaker and a member of the Catholic Church.
She is survived by a son, John M. Fabian of Alexandria, Va.; five sisters, Catherine Wood of Marshall, Texas, Eleanor Campbell of Hallsville, Texas, Emily Marshall of Shreveport, La., and Myrtle Dodd and Mary Bechtold, both of Longview; two brothers, John Seip of Henderson, Texas, and David Seip of Jefferson, Texas; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband and a son, Felix Fabian.
Graveside services will be at 11 p.m. Friday at Grace Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Henry Lorenc officiating. Interment will follow.
Radar Funeral Home of Longview is in charge of the arrangements.