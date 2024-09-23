TROY-- The Whitepine School Board thinks a survey and possibly another round of public hearings are needed before making a facilities decision.
The board agreed Monday to send district patrons a survey about its facilities issues, asking which solutions residents would support and how much of a bond they'd be willing to approve.
A state safety inspector has declared the Troy Junior-Senior High School unsafe for students. School has continued in the building but school officials say something must be done soon to address the numerous electrical, fire and access problems in the school.
Options include: repairing the 1905 building; building a new high school in Troy; adding onto the Deary High School and busing Troy students there; or consolidating both high schools and building a new school between the communities.
The problem is getting all the taxpayers in the far-flung district to agree on one option which could include the closing of a local high school or paying higher taxes for a building their children will never use.
The board has been holding a series of meetings in each community about the issues, the last of which is Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Elk River Community Center. Next will follow a second round of meetings to share with community members what patrons in the other communities said.
And after the surveys are returned and calculated, Superintendent Harold Ott said a third round of meetings will likely be held to discuss the findings.
"This is not something that's going to be fixed quickly," Ott said Monday. "We want to be sure we have community support before we start such a project."