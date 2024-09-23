TROY-- The Whitepine School Board thinks a survey and possibly another round of public hearings are needed before making a facilities decision.

The board agreed Monday to send district patrons a survey about its facilities issues, asking which solutions residents would support and how much of a bond they'd be willing to approve.

A state safety inspector has declared the Troy Junior-Senior High School unsafe for students. School has continued in the building but school officials say something must be done soon to address the numerous electrical, fire and access problems in the school.

Options include: repairing the 1905 building; building a new high school in Troy; adding onto the Deary High School and busing Troy students there; or consolidating both high schools and building a new school between the communities.