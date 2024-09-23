The talk is in the air. And so are the emissions.

The global warming conference in Kyoto, Japan last month produced a treaty that, if it's adhered to, will mean a reduction in the amount of emissions allowed in the United States -- emissions of six gases would be reduced by 7 percent below 1990 levels.

This agreement comes at a time when America's cars and trucks are pumping more pollutants blamed for global warming than industry. Cities are trying to clean the air in traffic-heavy downtowns. The nation's dependence on oil imports remains a concern: The Union of Concerned Scientists reports that the nation's cars and trucks consume as much energy as American oil wells pump from the ground.

If the controversial Kyoto Protocol is indeed signed by 1999, then ratified, it will spell changes in the way Americans get from one point to the other.

"The mobility that everyone craves has big implications if there is more than one of you," said Michael Kyte, the director of the National Center for Advanced Transportation Technology at the University of Idaho. Congress established the center in 1991 to test and market new transportation technologies. This includes hybrid electric vehicles, new ways to lay highway pavement and new traffic sensors that ensure a seamless flow of traffic.

And the implications of a nation in love with its cars are even more amplified when its mobility is provided by more and more gas-guzzling cars. As emissions linked with global warming are better understood, there's a simultaneous increase in the size of the nation's cars. Even the heavyweight Chevrolet Surburban has put on 1,000 pounds in the last dozen years. The Suburban is classified as a light truck, a vehicle class which includes the popular sport utility vehicle. Light trucks are now producing more carbon emissions than passenger cars while meeting only lightweight pollution laws.

"The problem is that they're not regulated under normal fuel efficiency standards and air quality standards," Kyte said. "I personally think that should change."

The Kyoto climate change conference raises questions that go beyond the design of the world's cars. There are larger questions about how the nation plans its transportation. As the standard of living in developing nations approaches American standards, the trend shows the number of passenger cars will further increase, pushing aside air quality and global warming concerns.

"When people get a choice they migrate first to single passenger cars. People's individual desires are to get where they want, when they want to, by car," Kyte said.

So as the nation further examines its production of global warming gases, Kyte says it's important to reconsider more than a car's fuel efficiency.

"Unless that is combined with this joint nature of land use and transportation we're never going to get anywhere," he said.