Johansen - Holmes

Lindsey Johansen, of Beavercreek, Ohio, and Micah Holmes, of Fairborn, Ohio, will marry at 3 p.m. May 7 at Clearwater Lodge in Newport, Wash. Pastor Ron Holmes will officiate the ceremony.

Lindsey is the daughter of Andy and Ellen Johansen, of Moscow. She graduated from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Ariz. She is a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and is stationed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. She is attending the Air Force Institute of Technology and is working on a master's degree in astronautical engineering.

Micah is the son of Mic and Gail Holmes, of Greeley, Colo. He is a student at the College of Mt. St. Joseph in Cincinnati, Ohio, working on a master's degree in organizational leadership.

The couple met at Whitworth College through Lindsey's sister, Elizabeth.