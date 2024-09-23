I started the week with an emotional column already written in my head. This is the usual progress for a column: An idea starts in my mind and then as I think about it, I build moral indignation about whatever is this week's important topic, then I write it.

But this time the emotion came first, then I had to sort out the facts. The subject is the weather.

I am moving snow around on Sunday evening (after an all-too-short trip to Florida) when it hits me: "What the hell happened to El Nio?"

Mark Schaefer, the Interior Department's deputy assistant secretary for water and science, told Congress in October that El Nio typically increases the number and severity of winter storms in California and the Southwest. However past winters in the Pacific Northwest have typically been warmer and somewhat dry. That scenario was supposed to be repeated this winter.

Another document, this from London, said it this way: "This year's El Nio is regarded by various experts as one of the most severe this century with record Pacific surface temperatures. It is expected to continue well into 1998."

These statements are couched with the usual scientific exceptions. Nonetheless to a non-expert, to a person living in the Northwest, I figured we sort of had a weather contract. Mild was the operative clause.

It's not that I hate winter weather. I take it in stride. But I expected this winter where rain -- not snow -- would define the season.

The early maps (usually acompanying stories about how bad El Nio is supposed to be for California) showed this clear line where clement weather was the order. We were on the warm side of the line.

The fall was warm and rain did dominate weather chats over the back fence. This year was starting off warmer than last season's unusually heavy snowfall.

Indeed, each and every gentle rain this fall seemed to prove the point. El Nio was here and this winter would be balmy. Gray? Certainly. But warm at least.

I thought of this this other morning when I walked out the front door to a balmy 2 degrees.

What the hell happened to El Nio?