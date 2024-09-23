Mary Kittleson won't be late to Pullman School Board meetings anymore.

A few months ago the board voted on its legislative representative position, which Kittleson held but had made very clear she was ready to give it up.

When Kittleson was late to the meeting, however, her fellow board members re-elected her. She's not holding grudges, but when the board elected new officers in December Kittleson immediately resigned and nominated Claudia Peavy for the post.

"And I'll never be late again," she vowed after the vote.

And speaking of the Pullman School Board, though this tidbit happened a year ago, since INK wasn't around then and board members still make laughing reference to it we thought we'd share an oldie but a goodie.

When discussing proposed names for the district's computer network, then-President Claudia Peavy had a concern about one of the suggestions

Saying you have to think like teen-agers when looking for potential problems, Peavy wondered if a hacker couldn't add a letter and change the acronym -- P.E.N.S. -- to another, unintended meaning.

After several minutes of laughter, the board members agreed with a red-faced Peavy and eliminated the name from consideration.

When the news hit the streets that the Nobby Inn was closing, owner Tom Mayburry was besieged with calls from people remembering special moments at the landmark restaurant. Last Wednesday, only hours before the business closed its doors for the final time, Mayburry received a call from a woman in Lewiston, telling him in great detail how much the restaurant meant to her because she enjoyed her wedding supper there. In fact, the woman said, I still have the old menu. Touched by the call, Mayburry started to thank her, but the moment was spoiled when she broke in, asking if he would like to buy the menu.

So much for sentiment.

The closing of The Nobby prompted many people to wonder whether Mayburry would finally share the recipe for split pea soup -- the restaurant's signature dish for decades. Not yet, says Mayburry, who is talking about sharing the soup recipe, as well as other popular dishes, in a cookbook. INK will keep you informed about the project as it unfolds.

Stephen J. Lyons of Pullman has an essay in the latest issue of "New Age Journal." In the magazine's "Arts and Media" section, he writes about "Heart of Home," a new book by Wyoming nature writer Ted Karasote. Lyons, the author of "Landscape of the Heart: Writings on Daughters and Journeys," writes that Karasote "employs just the right balance of the romantic and the realistic." If Lyons recommends the book, it is bound to be a good read.

Idaho District 5 Rep. Tom Trail is keeping his computer hot with contributions to Moscow's Vision 2020. His latest message is filled with details about tax credits for students attending religious schools, but the bottom line? Trail says he's planning on "upholding the Constitution of the State" and will not support any legislation that would use public tax money for the support of religious schools. Any amens to that?

Canadian performer Diana Krall, who has been performing at the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival for the past three years, has been nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Jazz Vocalist Performance. Krall, who is on tour in Japan, will perform Feb. 28 at the Kibbie Dome along with Hampton's Big Band. Grammy winners will be announced Feb. 25 in New York City.

Talk about being out of your league! U.S. Rep. Helen Chenoweth appeared on Bill Maher's late night show, "Politically Incorrect" Thursday with guests Barbara DeAngelis, author of "Love, Sex and Relationships;" actor Stacy Keach, better known as the tough-guy detective Mike Hammer; and caustic comedian Dennis Miller, host of the television show, "Dennis Miller Live."

Dressed in an outfit that could only be described as "fox hunt" chic, Chenoweth made a feeble attempt to live up to a press release issued by her office earlier in the day promising the Idaho Congresswoman would "trade jokes" with the guests appearing before a live studio audience in Los Angeles.

Introduced as only the second woman from Idaho to be elected to Congress, Chenoweth attempted a show biz kiss to the cheek, but host Maher pulled away saying he was sick.

Leaping into the discussion as to whether an insanity plea for Unabomber Theodore Kaczynski was warranted, Chenoweth boasted Idaho did away with the insanity plea. Maher quickly retorted that as one of the most radical members of Congress, her talk of militias and unmarked black helicopters was the "same crazy talk" spouted by the likes of Kaczynski, and Oklahoma City bombers Terry Nichols and Timothy McVeigh, and perhaps encouraged such actions.

"What you advocate is insane," Maher told Chenoweth. "Coming from a member of Congress, gives credibility."

Using the word "heinous" in every other sentence prompted Maher and Miller to poke a few more jabs, as did the congresswoman's pronunciation for the whirlybird. Referring to the machine several times as a "heelicopter," caused the feisty Miller to lean over and ask her if that was anything like a helicopter.