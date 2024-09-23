Sections
Local News & NorthwestJanuary 30, 1998

Staff report

Police maintained an overnight vigil outside the home of a Pullman man who had allegedly called co-workers and told them of his intent to commit suicide.

Pullman officers were called to the True Street home shortly after 7 p.m., Thursday after receiving a report of the potential suicide attempt from his employers. Initial reports also indicated there was a gun in the house.

Officers contacted the 34-year-old subject and spoke with him briefly before the man told them to go away, said Sgt. Sam Sorem. Officers then tried to contact relatives in an attempt to talk the man out.

The man's father and sister arrived earlier today and began talking to the man. While they were talking Sorem said he was able to enter the house and remove the gun.

Sorem said there was some confusion on the subject's part on the role the police were playing in the incident. After it was explained that officers couldn't leave -- and after more conversation with his father -- the man finally agreed to come out.

He was taken to Pullman Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

