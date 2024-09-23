Police maintained an overnight vigil outside the home of a Pullman man who had allegedly called co-workers and told them of his intent to commit suicide.

Pullman officers were called to the True Street home shortly after 7 p.m., Thursday after receiving a report of the potential suicide attempt from his employers. Initial reports also indicated there was a gun in the house.

Officers contacted the 34-year-old subject and spoke with him briefly before the man told them to go away, said Sgt. Sam Sorem. Officers then tried to contact relatives in an attempt to talk the man out.