Local News & NorthwestFebruary 17, 1998

Esther Ellen Long Owen

Esther Ellen Long Owen, 79, a former Pullman, Wash., resident and Clarkston homemaker, died of complications of surgery Sunday at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston, Wash.

She was born Dec. 1, 1918, to John W. and Ina Batty Long in Wawawai, Wash. She graduated from Pullman High School in 1937.

She married Arthur D. Owen Oct. 23, 1937, in Colfax. The couple moved to a fruit and cattle ranch at Bishop, Wash. The Lower Granite Dam flooded the ranch in 1968 and they moved to Clarkston.

She enjoyed walking, painting, growing roses and spending time with her family.

Her husband died Sept. 25, 1987.

Her survivors include a son, Terry J. Owen Sr. of Lewiston; her companion, Cecil Hibbs of Clarkston; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Lee Owen, and a great-granddaughter.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston.

Memorials may be made to the Wishing Star Foundation, P.O. Box 1556, Lewiston, Idaho, 83501.

Merchant Funeral Home in Clarkston is in charge of arrangements.

