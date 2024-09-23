Esther Ellen Long Owen

Esther Ellen Long Owen, 79, a former Pullman, Wash., resident and Clarkston homemaker, died of complications of surgery Sunday at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston, Wash.

She was born Dec. 1, 1918, to John W. and Ina Batty Long in Wawawai, Wash. She graduated from Pullman High School in 1937.

She married Arthur D. Owen Oct. 23, 1937, in Colfax. The couple moved to a fruit and cattle ranch at Bishop, Wash. The Lower Granite Dam flooded the ranch in 1968 and they moved to Clarkston.

She enjoyed walking, painting, growing roses and spending time with her family.

Her husband died Sept. 25, 1987.