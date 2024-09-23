Sections
Local News & NorthwestJanuary 20, 1998

Staff report

Fund-raising for the Potlatch Community Resource Learning Center is about $10,000 short of the goal, while notification of whether the project will receive $219,000 in matching grants is due in 11 days.

The learning center will include all the services of the Potlatch library in addition to a children's section and Internet access. A meeting room with bathrooms included in the building will be available beyond regular hours of the library.

"I am very confident we will get the grant," said Carol Haddock, treasurer for the Potlatch library project.

Fund raising began in November 1996. Haddock said fund-raising totals include grants, private donations, the sale of the library building and in-kind donations.

Recent grants include a $35,000 grant from the Potlatch Corp., that will be awarded over three years, a $5,000 grant from Foundation Northwest and a $4,500 grant from U.S. Bank. The project also received a $10,000 donation from Bennett Lumber Products Inc.

The site for the 4,000 square foot learning center is adjacent to the high school, behind the football field. The Potlatch School District is leasing the land to the county library district.

John Pool, Latah County Library Board president, met with architects on Jan. 5 to view the site and discuss plans. If the grant is approved on Jan. 31, Pool will serve as grant administrator.

Donations of labor are still being solicited.

If the grant is approved, Haddock said construction would begin during the middle of the year. She estimates the learning center would take less than a year to build.

Haddock has information at (208) 875-0050.

