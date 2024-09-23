Fund-raising for the Potlatch Community Resource Learning Center is about $10,000 short of the goal, while notification of whether the project will receive $219,000 in matching grants is due in 11 days.

The learning center will include all the services of the Potlatch library in addition to a children's section and Internet access. A meeting room with bathrooms included in the building will be available beyond regular hours of the library.

"I am very confident we will get the grant," said Carol Haddock, treasurer for the Potlatch library project.

Fund raising began in November 1996. Haddock said fund-raising totals include grants, private donations, the sale of the library building and in-kind donations.

Recent grants include a $35,000 grant from the Potlatch Corp., that will be awarded over three years, a $5,000 grant from Foundation Northwest and a $4,500 grant from U.S. Bank. The project also received a $10,000 donation from Bennett Lumber Products Inc.