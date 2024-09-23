These days it's a bit difficult to figure out just what is going on in Washington. So much of the criticism -- the accusations of criminal activity -- sounds more like Mad Magazine's Spy vs. Spy than it does a police blotter.
This week's appointment of an independent counsel to investigate Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt is a case in point. Unlike other probes of the Clinton administration, we start this one actually knowing something.
We know Babbitt fibbed.
Attorney General Janet Reno put it in a more legal frame when she said: "There is specific and credible evidence indicating that Secretary Babbitt may have testified falsely."
Babbitt fibbed.
The former governor of Arizona told Congress one thing, while he said something else to an old friend.
But the issue is more complicated than that, as is the nature of lies.
Babbitt's case started when the Department of Interior turned down a request by three American Indian tribes in Wisconsin to open a casino on the sight of a money-losing dog track near Hudson, Wis. Several other tribes -- big donors to the Democratic Party -- did not want the track approved because it would cut up the already saturated Midwest gambling market.
The three tribes that did want the dog track and casino hired Paul Eckstein, a Phoenix lawyer and friend of Babbitt, to lobby for Interior approval.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs sent the proposal through its process -- and eventually regional officials recommended approval. When it went to the department, the next level, it was rejected.
Babbitt dismissed his friend from his office -- later saying he wished he never had agreed to meet -- by saying a White House official wanted a decision immediately.
Babbitt fibbed.
"I never spoke to Mr. Ickes about the Hudson matter and I shouldn't have given Mr. Eckstein any reason to suppose that I had," Babbitt said. "I regret the remarks. It was a mistake, but that's all that it was."
A lie to a friend is now before an independent counsel -- whose job will be to make certain that Babbitt did not also lie to Congress.
Babbitt maintains he had no reason to lie to Congress.
At recent House hearings, for example, said he never discussed the casino project with White House official Harold Ickes III. "I disputed Mr. Eckstein's version of our conversation," the secretary said.
The strange part of this story is the difficult nature of getting the Interior department to approve an off-reservation casino. Yes, the BIA said the project should be approved, but that means about as much as a full-fledged resolution from the Democratic National Convention.
The Interior department often overturns the BIA, especially when it involves gaming and even more so when the community involved says it doesn't want a casino opened.
One of the problems here is that Babbitt involves himself in hot issues more than his predecessors. Former Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus, Interior secretary under President Carter, left most matters of policy to the assistant secretary for Indian Affairs, rather than micromanaging.
But Babbitt has jumped in the middle of a number of disputes, certainly with good intentions, so that almost every decision by the BIA is appealed up to the secretary. In Babbitt's case, it is standard for the secretary to get involved. (I would argue that Andrus' method works better, but that's another column.)
It smells bad having other tribes donating large sums of money to President Clinton and the Democrats. And that fact alone may influence what ever sort of investigation comes out.
House Republicans already are saying the investigation is not going far enough. They say it ought to be a complete probe of the influence of money in politics.
But all of that breaks down if you understand that the Hudson project was unlikely to ever be approved anyway. The Interior department is far more conservative than that; the tribes against the project could have saved a lot of money.
But that's not as good a story. It's better to use this as an example of campaign finance gone bad.
Babbitt fibbed. No question about that. But for that he ought to go to jail?
Mark Trahant
Editor and Publisher