These days it's a bit difficult to figure out just what is going on in Washington. So much of the criticism -- the accusations of criminal activity -- sounds more like Mad Magazine's Spy vs. Spy than it does a police blotter.

This week's appointment of an independent counsel to investigate Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt is a case in point. Unlike other probes of the Clinton administration, we start this one actually knowing something.

We know Babbitt fibbed.

Attorney General Janet Reno put it in a more legal frame when she said: "There is specific and credible evidence indicating that Secretary Babbitt may have testified falsely."

Babbitt fibbed.

The former governor of Arizona told Congress one thing, while he said something else to an old friend.

But the issue is more complicated than that, as is the nature of lies.

Babbitt's case started when the Department of Interior turned down a request by three American Indian tribes in Wisconsin to open a casino on the sight of a money-losing dog track near Hudson, Wis. Several other tribes -- big donors to the Democratic Party -- did not want the track approved because it would cut up the already saturated Midwest gambling market.

The three tribes that did want the dog track and casino hired Paul Eckstein, a Phoenix lawyer and friend of Babbitt, to lobby for Interior approval.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs sent the proposal through its process -- and eventually regional officials recommended approval. When it went to the department, the next level, it was rejected.

Babbitt dismissed his friend from his office -- later saying he wished he never had agreed to meet -- by saying a White House official wanted a decision immediately.

Babbitt fibbed.

"I never spoke to Mr. Ickes about the Hudson matter and I shouldn't have given Mr. Eckstein any reason to suppose that I had," Babbitt said. "I regret the remarks. It was a mistake, but that's all that it was."

A lie to a friend is now before an independent counsel -- whose job will be to make certain that Babbitt did not also lie to Congress.