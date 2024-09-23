A few business people gathered at the Nobby Inn for a last hurrah Monday were heard lamenting the fact that downtown Moscow needs help and a change in attitude. "Where is the new blood going to come from?" queried one disgruntled businessman. "We just finished the Christmas season and I saw very few packages being carried around. It was very quiet.....too quiet!"

But other areas of the community are experiencing difficulties as well. INK passes on the news that Lerner New York, the apparel shop at the Palouse Mall, is closing, and INK hears the University Inn-Best Western's Chasers Lounge (with weekly live comedy) might also winding down soon at the end of semester. That is no laughing matter.

Kenton Bird, a former Idahonian editor and visiting assistant professor at Colorado State University, e-mailed a blurb from a recent issue of Westword, the alternative weekly published in Denver. The shot was taken at the end of a column called "Mouthing Off" (Oh! I wish I'd thought of that) by restaurant critic and food writer Kyle Wagner, who puts down the lofty lentil industry -- pride of the Palouse.

"People are always surprised to learn that there is a national council on pie, but there's another council in existence that I think proves we're about to run out of jobs for all the people crowding this planet. The USA Dry Pea and Lentil Council (yeah, you read it right) has a whole staff responsible for promoting the annual National Split Pea Week, which you probably didn't pause to honor back in November. The council -- which also has a Web site, at pulse@pea-lentil.com. -- sends out helpful four-color brochures titled 'What is a lentil' and is based in Idaho. I gather they're a little bored there."

And you thought INK was sarcastic!

Moscow City Council President Pam Palmer and Tom Lamar, executive director of the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, are planning to be wed. This is a popular couple and INK fears the only spot suitable for the modest reception is the Kibbie Dome.

California columnist Mark Whicker, of the Orange County Register, says he finds Pullman to be a town a long way from urban reality. (As if they'd know about that in Orange County.) In the flood of media coverage surrounding the Rose Bowl game, Whicker singled out a slew of Pullman people to include in a recent piece.

After establishing that Pullman is about as remote as it gets, he proved his point by quoting Washington State University President Sam Smith. "I have the most frequent-flier miles in the world," Smith told the reporter. The columnist noted an incident involving former WSU baseball coach Bobo Brayton who parked his Chrysler outside the equipment room. Inside, WSU football staffers were cooking meatballs. Brayton left his car unlocked. Which wasn't that big a deal, except he left the keys in it -- and the car was still running.

Also receiving a mention was Pullman Cougar grad Ed Schweitzer, the town tycoon who devised a way to fix circuit problems in hydroelectric systems, and is in the Forbes 500.

There was a seedy side to all the Rose Bowl hoopla. We were a bit suspicious when we found out about the Washington State New Year's Eve Rose Bowl Party held at the "Bedrock Home" in the Mullholand Hills. Hosted by Glamoure Models Agency, The Artist Group, Mia Faye's Exotic Dancers and Mae Films, the event promised seven rooms of entertainment. Since the "Bedrock Home" is billed as a privately-owned residence used for private occasions and film shoots, we're wondering just how many Cougar fans will admit to attending when they get back home.

Perhaps INK should contact Mia to see if she has the gala on tape. And I'll name names.

Since all the action this week seems to be centered around WSU, Moscow's Bill London, news and information coordinator at WSU's College of Education, has just edited a book justifying his role at the college, as well as that of a number of his peers around the country.

Titled "The Role of Information Officers in Schools of Education," the book kicks off with a chapter by London -- "Information Officers: Who Needs Them?" London and the other authors of the monograph are members of the American Association of Information Officers or Colleges of Education.

Is this job security, or what?

And just when you thought you'd heard about every politician who jumped on the Rose Bowl float, along comes a press release from Washington State Rep. Larry Sheahan, a 1982 WSU graduate. He accepted a wager on the game from Michigan State Rep. Andrew Richener in Lansing. With WSU's loss, Sheahan has to wear a Michigan sweatshirt on the Washington House floor. Sheahan had predicted a 10-point win over Michigan.

With best wishes for a happy and scandalous new year.....the blotter rests.

INK is penned by Vera White, arts and seniors editor and the author of a syndicated food column. To contribute to INK, call (208) 882-5561, ext. 238, or e-mail editor@moscow.com, attention White.

