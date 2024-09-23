Staff report

A Moscow woman drowned in the Salmon River Saturday just south of White Bird after the vehicle she was driving skidded off the shoulder of the roadway.

Melinda A. Kelley, 31, was southbound on U.S. Highway 95 when her 1988 Subaru slid into the river at about 9 p.m.

Idaho County/Riggins Dive Rescue Team members weren't able to locate the vehicle until about noon the following day.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident. The cause is unknown.

Idaho State Police are investigating.

