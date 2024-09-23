Pullman Police are investigating a pair of burglaries at area businesses.
Cash boxes were reported stolen from businesses on Professional Mall Boulevard and on Grand Avenue Monday, with approximately $300 taken from the latter.
The first case was reported shortly after 8 a.m., Monday in the 1200 block of Professional Mall Blvd. The second case, in the 2500 block of South Grand, was reported approximately 30 minutes later.
Sgt. Sam Sorem said it appears money was the target.
He said it's possible the two cases are connected, adding "that's one of the aspects that's still under investigation."