Residents who want to help organize Moscow's first community retreat are invited to attend the planning meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Moscow-Latah County Public Library.
The community retreat is scheduled for June and is supported by a $1,400 grant from the Idaho Humanities Council, according to spokeswoman Susan Palmer.
Palmer said the retreat is designed to build a sense of community in Moscow, to help find solutions to some of Moscow's problems and to have fun.
The retreat will begin with morning sessions on specific topics such as law enforcement, education, environmental problems, trails network and economic development.
Lunch will be provided and followed with the keynote address by Dan Kemmis, former mayor of Missoula, Mont., who will address community development.
Following the presentation, the retreat will focus on strategic planning and finding solutions to identified problems. The retreat will conclude with a picnic and entertainment at East City Park.
Members of the advisory group overseeing the event include: Rep. Tom Trail, legislator; Jack Hill, Moscow School District superintendent; Dan Weaver, Moscow Police chief; Mary Reed, director of the Latah County Historical Society; Tim Hillebrand, president of the Friends of the Library; and Lori Keenan, director of the library system.
The retreat is sponsored by the Moscow-Latah County Library System, Moscow Vision 2020 and other organizations.
The meeting is at the board room downstairs in the library at 110 S. Jefferson in Moscow.
Palmer has information at (208) 882-5023 or by e-mail at (susanp@uidaho.edu).