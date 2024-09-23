Residents who want to help organize Moscow's first community retreat are invited to attend the planning meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Moscow-Latah County Public Library.

The community retreat is scheduled for June and is supported by a $1,400 grant from the Idaho Humanities Council, according to spokeswoman Susan Palmer.

Palmer said the retreat is designed to build a sense of community in Moscow, to help find solutions to some of Moscow's problems and to have fun.

The retreat will begin with morning sessions on specific topics such as law enforcement, education, environmental problems, trails network and economic development.

Lunch will be provided and followed with the keynote address by Dan Kemmis, former mayor of Missoula, Mont., who will address community development.