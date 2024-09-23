Karen Byers, of Moscow, donates a tip to the University of Idaho
Found Money Fund bin after barista Katrina Pilch served her the
coffee that she ordered at the Starbucks inside the UI Bookstore,
Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2011, in Moscow. The baristas are technically
UI employees not allowed to accept tips, so they are donating the
tips to the fund. Money in the fund goes into the UI Trust fund and
will become available to the university in 2089, on the UI's
bicentennial.Dean Hare/Daily News
