Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestNovember 24, 2011

Karen Byers, of Moscow, donates a tip to the University of Idaho Found Money Fund bin after barista Katrina Pilch served her the coffee that she ordered at the Starbucks inside the UI Bookstore, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2011, in Moscow. The baristas are technically UI employees not allowed to accept tips, so they are donating the tips to the fund. Money in the fund goes into the UI Trust fund and will become available to the university in 2089, on the UI's bicentennial.
Karen Byers, of Moscow, donates a tip to the University of Idaho Found Money Fund bin after barista Katrina Pilch served her the coffee that she ordered at the Starbucks inside the UI Bookstore, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2011, in Moscow. The baristas are technically UI employees not allowed to accept tips, so they are donating the tips to the fund. Money in the fund goes into the UI Trust fund and will become available to the university in 2089, on the UI's bicentennial.Dean Hare/Daily News
The tip bin at the Starbucks inside the University of Idaho bookstore shows donations are destined for the UI Found Money Fund. The baristas are technically UI employees not allowed to accept tips, so they are donating the what are normally tips to the fund. Money in the fund goes into the UI Trust fund and will become available to the university in 2089, on the UI's bicentennial.
The tip bin at the Starbucks inside the University of Idaho bookstore shows donations are destined for the UI Found Money Fund. The baristas are technically UI employees not allowed to accept tips, so they are donating the what are normally tips to the fund. Money in the fund goes into the UI Trust fund and will become available to the university in 2089, on the UI's bicentennial.Dean Hare/Daily News
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
Story Tags
university of idaho
ui
moscow
Related
Incumbents win 9th District races
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Incumbents win 9th District races
Idaho’s U.S. Attorney announces election complaints program
Local News & NorthwestOct. 23, 2024
Idaho’s U.S. Attorney announces election complaints program
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
UPDATED AT 8:56 P.M.: Inmate who walked away taken into custody by Pullman Police Department
university of idahoAug. 13, 2024
UPDATED AT 8:56 P.M.: Inmate who walked away taken into custody by Pullman Police Department
Moscow City Council OKs $133M budget with rate increases
university of idahoAug. 6, 2024
Moscow City Council OKs $133M budget with rate increases
A century ago, lantern slides gave students a window to the world
university of idahoJuly 13, 2024
A century ago, lantern slides gave students a window to the world
Vandal Healing Garden: A new memorial for grieving and peace on UI campus
university of idahoJuly 10, 2024
Vandal Healing Garden: A new memorial for grieving and peace on UI campus
Live coverage of today's Bryan Kohberger hearing
university of idahoJune 27, 2024
Live coverage of today's Bryan Kohberger hearing
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy