Karen Byers, of Moscow, donates a tip to the University of Idaho Found Money Fund bin after barista Katrina Pilch served her the coffee that she ordered at the Starbucks inside the UI Bookstore, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2011, in Moscow. The baristas are technically UI employees not allowed to accept tips, so they are donating the tips to the fund. Money in the fund goes into the UI Trust fund and will become available to the university in 2089, on the UI's bicentennial. Dean Hare/Daily News