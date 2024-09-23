Moscow School Board member Joe Geiger was lamenting the questionable use of the phrase "trauma bonding" in a school district report.

"I love how the we use the English language in K-12 education," the University of Idaho professor said, before being called on it by Moscow Junior High School Principal Larry Verdal.

"Oh yeah, like the university doesn't do the same thing," Verdal said.

"Ah, but up there we call it creating language," Geiger retorted.

Idaho's singin' Sen. Larry Craig is in Antarctica this week to review America's commitment to scientific research at the South Pole. That would be akin to sending Johnny Cash to help clone sheep.

INK loves the consistency of politicians who wave their conservatism like Old Glory ... especially when they are on a first-class junket guaranteed to cost taxpayers a bundle.

"We've worked hard in Congress to balance the federal budget and impose more discipline on federal spending," Craig says.

Yeah, right.

In addition to spending three days in Antarctica visiting research facilities at McMurdo Station -- the southernmost point on the continent still accessible by ship -- Craig will make stops in New Zealand and Australia. This should rack up more frequent flier miles.

Craig says he'll press trade officials on Idaho concerns such as fairer trade practices when it comes to commodities such as sheep and sugar. How sweet it is!

Jerry Hall, who says she never misses INK, suggested including items that "impress people." For instance, the Moscow woman says she was impressed this holiday season by a lighted Christmas tree off the Troy Highway, standing far away from any residence. "I was impressed that someone would take the time to light a tree just for the pleasure of others," Hall says. "There must be a lot of people who see little things everyday that impress them."

INK agrees, unless they happen to hold public office. When you raise your hand to be sworn in, most pledge to shed their sense of humor and furthermore, promise to take themselves so seriously they become real bores.

Moscow attorney Louise Regelin tested my sense of humor last week when she dropped off a sheet titled "Life." I'll not take it personally that some of the blurbs had to do with age: "It is easier to get older than it is to get wiser." "When did my wild oats turn to prunes and All Bran?" Or my favorite, "A day without sunshine is like a day in Seattle."

I was certain Louise wouldn't mind a mention in INK. It would be next to impossible to embarrass anyone in the legal profession.

Moscow School District Nurse Lois Volkening loves her jobs -- most days.

This fall however Volkening has been combating what she labels Super Lice in several schools. There haven't been any more cases reported this year from previous years, but for some reason the lice seem more resistant to the products and make return appearances, she told the Moscow School Board recently.

"And most parts of my job are wonderful, but checking for head lice gets old real quick," she said.

Look at it this way Lois, you could be working for a newspaper.

To the Pullman English teacher who red-circled a grammatical error made in INK last month, I apologize as do the two editors who also read the copy every week. If you'll send me your name, I'll have one of the editors personally deliver you a keepsake mug.