I am not sure what galls me most about Idaho Rep. Helen Chenoweth's constituent report. The best thing you can say about her "Report on Congress" is that it is printed as a tabloid. And why not? The Weekly Star has more factual reporting and far less hyperbole.
Perhaps we should call this tabloid The Chenoweth Star-Enquirer.
Start with page 1. "IRS Hearings Reveal Unconstitutional Abuses of Power by Out-of-Control Bureaucracy."
OK. No one likes the IRS. And granted the agency has gone too far in recent years in its zealous pursuit of taxpayer compliance.
But let's weigh the evidence.
"I knew it was bad, but had no idea it was anywhere near this bad," Chenoweth quotes herself as saying in her newspaper. Then she cites proof positive: 43 witnesses who testified for seven-plus hours at one of three congressional hearings in this state.
Forty-three taxpayers had problems, while tens of thousands of Idahoans paid their taxes as a matter of routine. Uncomfortable, yes. Unfair, perhaps. But only a small fraction of citizens encounter the problems raised by Chenoweth and critics of the current tax system.
If you ask people on the street about taxes the No. 1 problem cited is the complicated nature of the system. The fault, dear Mrs. Chenoweth, is not in the stars but it does come from the halls of Congress.
The tax system is complicated because Congress has made it so. This country values home ownership, so it makes the cost of mortgage interest deductible. Members of Congress routinely introduce specific legislation that simplifies the tax code for an industry -- and the result is the tax code gets more complex for the rest of us. We should not blame the IRS for this complexity, but our own legislators.
On page 2 of The Chenoweth Star-Enquirer, she takes credit for the Taxpayer Relief Act which "while not perfect" still qualify for "landmark acts (because they) cut taxes for the first time in 16 years." Very true. And, Chenoweth (and other conservatives) should be proud of that act because it is good public policy.
Yet at the same time -- and this is importantE-- the Taxpayer Relief Act has also made our taxes more complicated. Several accounting firms have said they expect record business for 1998 tax returns because there are dozens of new and different interpretations for each line of tax relief. The new rules for capital gains alone will fill a three-ring binder.
The idea of Congress simplifying the existing tax code is beyond Chenoweth and radical conservatives; the only solutions they see are a flat tax or a national sales tax. They dismiss the very notion of a progressive tax where the more you make, the more taxes you pay. Neither tax raises as much revenue as what we have now, but that's a problem the tax radicals would love to have because it gives them another excuse to cut the federal government.
Of course reasonable people can disagree about tax policy and the fairness of what kind of system we ought to have. Same goes for all of the "issues" in this so-called congressional report that masquerades as a campaign tract: The battle against federal control of rivers, stopping the gun ban for those convicted of domestic violence acts, and description of partial birth abortion. Better yet there is the feature on Chenoweth's wonderful term as chair of the subcommittee on Forest and Forest Health (the first Idahoan to chair a House committee or subcommittee, we are told, since Compton White Sr., in 1935.)
It would be interesting to see how conservatives would react if President Clinton published his own tabloid report card. Would conservatives defend his right to inform constituents about how he ended the federal budget deficit? Or how he was elected as president and therefore ought to have the right to appoint judges? Or Clinton's solutions for Medicare?
I doubt it. The Congress would demand a new investigation and a special prosecutor.
But Clinton's different, right? His campaign techniques were clearly unethical and an example of the state of politics today.
Indeed. Perhaps one should not even be surprised at The Chenoweth Star-Enquirer and its 12 pages of slogans the year before an election. But this is what bugs me most about "Report on Congress." The last line of the tabloid says: "This mailing was prepared, published, and mailed at taxpayer expense." It's more likely printed at taxpayer offense.
