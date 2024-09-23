I am not sure what galls me most about Idaho Rep. Helen Chenoweth's constituent report. The best thing you can say about her "Report on Congress" is that it is printed as a tabloid. And why not? The Weekly Star has more factual reporting and far less hyperbole.

Perhaps we should call this tabloid The Chenoweth Star-Enquirer.

Start with page 1. "IRS Hearings Reveal Unconstitutional Abuses of Power by Out-of-Control Bureaucracy."

OK. No one likes the IRS. And granted the agency has gone too far in recent years in its zealous pursuit of taxpayer compliance.

But let's weigh the evidence.

"I knew it was bad, but had no idea it was anywhere near this bad," Chenoweth quotes herself as saying in her newspaper. Then she cites proof positive: 43 witnesses who testified for seven-plus hours at one of three congressional hearings in this state.

Forty-three taxpayers had problems, while tens of thousands of Idahoans paid their taxes as a matter of routine. Uncomfortable, yes. Unfair, perhaps. But only a small fraction of citizens encounter the problems raised by Chenoweth and critics of the current tax system.

If you ask people on the street about taxes the No. 1 problem cited is the complicated nature of the system. The fault, dear Mrs. Chenoweth, is not in the stars but it does come from the halls of Congress.

The tax system is complicated because Congress has made it so. This country values home ownership, so it makes the cost of mortgage interest deductible. Members of Congress routinely introduce specific legislation that simplifies the tax code for an industry -- and the result is the tax code gets more complex for the rest of us. We should not blame the IRS for this complexity, but our own legislators.

On page 2 of The Chenoweth Star-Enquirer, she takes credit for the Taxpayer Relief Act which "while not perfect" still qualify for "landmark acts (because they) cut taxes for the first time in 16 years." Very true. And, Chenoweth (and other conservatives) should be proud of that act because it is good public policy.

Yet at the same time -- and this is importantE-- the Taxpayer Relief Act has also made our taxes more complicated. Several accounting firms have said they expect record business for 1998 tax returns because there are dozens of new and different interpretations for each line of tax relief. The new rules for capital gains alone will fill a three-ring binder.