Staff report

The Moscow United Blue team came away with two wins in Week 1 in Girls' U-11 Inter-District League soccer action. Moscow United Blue scored eight goals and shut out the Pullman Pumas Sept. 14 on the North Kibbie Field at the University of Idaho. On Sept. 17, the team traveled to Rathdrum and recorded a 7-3 victory over the Lakeland Nighthawks.

Julianne Renner leads the team in scoring. Other scorers include Brianna Bennett, Kendyl Landeck, Kira Langworthy, Reilly Rhoades, Kim Sprenger, and Marissa Wear. The team is coached by Paul Langworthy and James Reid.

The girls continue league play against Coeur dAlene Sting McCune in Coeur dAlene on Saturday.

Moscow U-11 victorious

The Moscow girls' U-11 Black team defeated Couer dAlene-McCuneon Sept. 17 in Moscow. The game was very evenly contested, as Moscow scored in the second half off a Sunshine Hightower attack. The goalkeepers were Taylor Wade in the first half and Sophie Mattinson in the second half. Each goalkeeper had several saves. Outstanding game goes to Rachel Brown, Monica Baker, and Brianna McCall. Moscow plays host to Lakeland on Saturday.

Mills goals lift U-13 to win

The Moscow girls U-13 soccer team started the season off with a win over the Spokane Express-Hough team. Amanda Mills scored two goals with assists from Nikki Tatham and Chelsie Shrope. Coach Masoud Kazemi selected Brooke Mosman as the game MVP for her endless hard work. The girls will play a double header today at Oylear Field in Moscow. Games will be at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Moscow U-14 rallies

The Moscow ladies U-14 team traveled to the Tri-Cities this past weekend. Moscow beat Tri-Cities Fire 5-2. Moscow came from behind in the first half off goals from Paige Druffel and Maggie Mattinson. Tri-Cities tied the game at half. Jessica Mathison was in goal during the first half. Moscow again came out strong and scored three more goals in the second half. Nina Al-Hassan scored two times and Moscow went up 4-2. Kerry Moller finished the scoring late in the game. Emily Birmingham shared time in the goal during the second half with Jessica Mathison. Moscow is now 1-0 in District 6 play so far this season. They continue play this weekend in Moscow against BMSC Thunder of Walla Walla.

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

CSI baseball camp

The College of Southern Idaho is having its 23rd annual Southern Idaho Baseball Camp, Dec. 27-29. The camp will be inside the 70,000 square foot Expo Center located on the CSI campus.

Instruction covers hitting, pitching, catching, infield/outfield skills and base running. CSIs staff combined with present and former professional players will provide a great learning experience to the participants.

To receive an application or for more information check out our Web site at or you may call Skip Walker at (208) 732-6650 or (208) 734-6285.

Lewis-Clark half marathon

The Seaport Striders Running Club will host its eighth annual Lewis-Clark Half marathon & 5k fun run Oct. 8 at 9 a.m.

The half-marathon is a solo or 2-3 person relay. Its an out-and-back course along the Snake River, from Granite Lake Park to Asotin, all of it along the beautiful Greenbelt Trail.

The cost of the event is $7 or $15 with a T-shirt if you preregister before Oct. 2. Fees after that date are $7 or $18 with a T-shirt. Seaport Striders Club members receive a $2 discount.

For more information call Dan Johnson at (208) 305-5190.

COMMUNITY SCOREBOARD

Zeppoz bowling league

Week of Sept. 11

EAGLES MIXED

Mens high game: Richard Durst, 214; Mens high series: Richard Durst, 576.

Womens high game: Betty Anderson, 204; Womens high series: Betty Anderson, 536.

Team results: High Rollers ties Eager Beavers, 2-2; Wild Things d. Lets Get Dirty, 3-1; Pushers d. Big Dogs, 4-0; Last Place d. Mingles, 3-1; Just People d. Team #7, 3-1; 3 Gents & a Lady d. Mickey Ds, 3-1; Im Okay d. K & K Electric, 3-1; Sand Piper Grill ties Well Take it, 2-2.

EARLY BIRD

Womens high game: Karen Barbour, Quetana Drualm, 188; Womens high series: Cherie McCall, 505.

Team results: Mickey Ds d. Cougar Country, 3-1; Wells Steak & Seafood ties Hodgkins Drug, 2-2; Sun Rental d. St. Johns Hardware, 3-1; Country Cubs d. Camas Prairie Winery, 4-0; Sports Page d. McDonald Rug, 4-0; Latah Realty d. Pin Ups, 4-0.

WAZZU/UI MIXED

Mens high game: Kyle Hinrichs, 236; Mens high series: Kyle Hinrichs, 583.

Womens high game: Annie Silvers, 182; Womens high series: Annie Silvers, 519.

Team results: 11th Mafia d. Vacancy, 5-0; Monday Nite 4 Play d. 16lb Ballz, 4-1; Los Juevos d. Watch Your Junk, 5-0; Here 4 The Beer d. Big Knockers, 4-1; Pink Flamingos, d. Ballz On Your Chin, 4-1; Inconsistent d. Guttar Sluts, 3-2; 3 Fingers Deep d. West Side Gutterballz, 4-1.

TRI CITIES

Mens high game: Randy Parr, 246; Mens high series: Leo Stephans, 627.

Womens high game: Maxine Andrews, 158; Womens high series: Maxine Andrews, 442.

Team results: Alpine Animal d. Spectaculars, 3-1; Branegans Pizza ties Rogers Cleaning, 2-2; Spillman d. Moose Lodge, 3.5-1.5; Shirt Shack d. Troy Market, 3-1; Auto Body Super Center d. Pioneer Time, 3-1; Team Zeppoz d. Mr. Zs Casino, 4-0; Mayflower d. Cougar Country, 3-1.

SPARE TIMERS

Womens high game: Cherie McCall, 202; Womens high series: Cherie McCall, 512.

Team results: N. Idaho Crushing d. Zeppoz, 3-1; Whitcomb Storage d. Dido Upholstery, 4-0; Vacancy d. Chipman & Taylor, 3-1; Latah Realty d. Martin Auto, 3-1.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT MIXED

Mens high game: Mark Scarborough, 220; Mens high series: Bob Lane, 548.

Womens high game: Laurie Jones, 212; Womens high series: Laurie Jones, 557.

Team results: Bunts & Smuts d. Plow Zone, 3-1; Dippa Dodo d. Just Bowl, 3-1; Alley Cats d. Rather Be Golfing, 3-1; Dumb Splits d. Vacancy, 4-0; Nite Out d. P & C Connection, 4-0; Looney Tunes d. Gutter Dispare, 3-1; Last Place d. Palosers, 3-1.

U CITIES MIXED

Mens high game: Derek Meyer, 214; Mens high series: Derek Meyer, 604.

Womens high game: Irish Strawder, 200; Womens high series: Sara Coats, 531.

Team results: BZGZ d. Bowling 4 Beer, 16-4; Area 51 d. Team #2, 14-6; 10 of 9 ties Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, 10-10; Barrys Window Washing d. Animal Sciences, 18.5-1.5.

THURSDAY MORNING MIXED