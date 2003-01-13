Chin was especially proud of 1985, summers of '86, '87 and '88, working as a consultant for Boeing in Seattle and in 1985, winning the outstanding professor award from the College of Engineering and Architecture of WSU. He was a summer research fellow in 1990 at the Flight Dynamics Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, and was a visiting scientist at Wright Patterson AFB in 1992. In 1998 he worked as a research engineer for Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Pullman.

His current research interests included Linear Multivariable Systems, H-infinity Control Design, Reduced Order Modeling, Robust Filtering and Image Processing and Power Engineering Systems. Chin was a member of Palouse Asian American Association, serving as president and vice president, the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and an honorary member of the association for faculty women.

Chin's hobbies included reading, fishing, spending time with his children, antiques and root locus art. He was a devoted husband and father and a very caring, generous and warm person with a great sense of humor. He was a great teacher who loved teaching, touching lives of many students, colleagues, friends and family. Chin enjoyed helping people and had a generous heart. We will miss him very much.

He is survived by his wife, Ning Wang Hsu of Pullman; a daughter, Jessica Hsu of Pullman; a son, Albert Hsu of Pullman; his parents, Ching-Chong and Mei-Yi Hsu; brother Yung-Fu Hsu and twin brother, Li-Swei Hsu and sister, Li-Shue Hsu, all of Taiwan; several nieces and nephews; and one grand-nephew. He was preceded in death by one brother.

Viewing will be at Kimball Funeral Home on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 5, at the Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman. Rev. Kristine Zakarison of that church will officiate. Burial will follow a reception at the Pullman Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Chin Shung Hsu Scholarship Fund in care of School of EECS at WSU, P.O. Box 642752, Pullman, WA. 99164; the Whitman Home Health and Hospice; or to the Community Congregational United Church of Christ.