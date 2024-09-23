Alfred J. Nygaard

Alfred J. Nygaard, 92, a longtime resident of Potlatch, Idaho, and retired Potlatch Corp. employee, died of age-related causes today at Latah Health Services in Moscow, Idaho. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse, Wash., is in charge of the arrangements.

