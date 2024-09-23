Tom Trail sent an e-mail message last week to the mailing list called Vision 20/20. The way this Internet town hall works, members of the list post a comment that can be read by all subscribers. The subscription list is open to anyone who is interested. Then it's a free discussion via e-mail about Moscow community issues -- ranging from how to build a new swimming pool to the agenda for a City Council meeting. Trail's note was a bit different, though. In the first place it was long: A printed version is four-pages long. Most e-mails, even those that are part of a public discussion group, are short. Usually they are a paragraph or two.

But it was the content of Trail's report that was different: "Legislative Newsletter 1." Trail is a first term Republican member of the Idaho Legislature. His report was a matter-of-fact assessment of what he saw going on in the Capitol: the governor's proposed budget, education issues before the House and discussion about improving the state's only north-south highway. Perhaps the material had an ideological tone, but to be honest, I could not detect one. To me the report seemed to be low-key, more informative than political. On Sunday, however, a question was raised on Vision 20/20. "I am interested to know if there are any ground rules on the use of Vision 20/20 by politicians," wrote Tim Lohrmann. He said we all received Helen Chenoweth's partisan tabloid -- a subject of an earlier column -- and was concerned that the electronic town hall might be an inappropriate vehicle for a politician. "Now we are treated to a state legislator actively running for re-election and using 20/20 to make us aware of his accomplishments and goals. Will this be allowed to continue up until the day of the primary? Until November? I'd like to see a bit of discussion on just where getting information to the voter ends and free campaigning begins. It might be an opportunity to get a feel for any rules that subscribers might think appropriate." This is wonderful "magic" statement that transcends the content about Trail's newsletter. It is the proposition that 20/20 -- or any Internet medium -- governs itself. This act of governing started with a question, a point of order, that was followed by a discussion about an issue that was important to every member of the mailing list. This very conversation is why the Internet is so important as a medium. The rules are not yet transcribed, so members of the community must make up the rules as they go along. There is no order from a federal or state government. No loud shouting about right and wrong, but a quiet, civil discourse about where to go as a community. Esther Dyson, in her new book "Release 2.0" calls this issues of Internet governance. "The terrestrial government game is all-or-nothing (despite the possibility of a loyal opposition), where as Net governments can co-exist. 'Citizenship' is voluntary," she writes. "A Net-based government can operate only by consent of the governed." Government on the Internet is, of course, more complicated than the simple exchange that took place over computers in Moscow this week.

There are dozens of rules that have yet to be written. But the critical element in this new media, indeed, in this new rule, is finding ways for a "community" to come to some sort of conclusion about the rules. Most of the postings on 20/20 supported Trail's reports as a community service. The value of the information was deemed important by the group. Different members even made points about how and when this sort of political discourse is helpful. And, unlike a campaign tract of yesteryear, in this electronic town hall of 20/20, any reader who decides the information is too political has the ultimate power. If the e-mail's author is suspect, any person reading the post can simply hit the delete key (without reading any more than the name). Click and it's gone.

The question raised was valuable because it asked: "What are the rules to our community discussion group?" Subscribers, members, citizens -- what ever you choose to call them -- answered that call and set down the rule.

Another posting on 20/20 that I read later this week was a commercial, a computer's version of junk mail. This time governance was swift, members clearly don't want "spamming" from the outside. Commercials, at least here, are not community discourse and unwelcome. Drastic steps have already been taken.

* The Vision 20/20 mailing list is archived at: http://www.moscow.com/archives/vision2020/