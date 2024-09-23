The man who watched as his Pullman trailer burned Tuesday didn't have to worry about a place to stay.
Jack E. Stees, 37, was taken into custody by Pullman Police and transported to Whitman County Jail after a computer check revealed an arrest warrant had been issued for him in Latah County.
The warrant was issued over some alleged insufficient fund checks, according to Pullman police. While searching Stees after he'd been taken into custody, officers discovered a hypodermic needle and some containers containing a liquid alleged to be a controlled substance.
The liquid will be sent to the state crime lab for testing and be forwarded to the county prosecutor's office for potential charges. Until then he is awaiting extradition to Latah County.
The trailer fire was reported at 5:47 p.m., and when crews arrived minutes later the center section of the singlewide trailer at 1155 Professional Blvd., was engulfed in flames.
According to fire department reports, Stees was home at the time of the fire. He was apparently sitting in the living room when he saw smoke coming from the furnace area of the trailer.
He attempted to extinguish the fire but was forced out to a neighbor's trailer where he called 911.
Fire investigators believe the fire started in the area of the oil furnace but didn't involve the oil furnace. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.