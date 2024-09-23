The man who watched as his Pullman trailer burned Tuesday didn't have to worry about a place to stay.

Jack E. Stees, 37, was taken into custody by Pullman Police and transported to Whitman County Jail after a computer check revealed an arrest warrant had been issued for him in Latah County.

The warrant was issued over some alleged insufficient fund checks, according to Pullman police. While searching Stees after he'd been taken into custody, officers discovered a hypodermic needle and some containers containing a liquid alleged to be a controlled substance.

The liquid will be sent to the state crime lab for testing and be forwarded to the county prosecutor's office for potential charges. Until then he is awaiting extradition to Latah County.