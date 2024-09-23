Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestJanuary 1, 1998

Staff report

The man who watched as his Pullman trailer burned Tuesday didn't have to worry about a place to stay.

Jack E. Stees, 37, was taken into custody by Pullman Police and transported to Whitman County Jail after a computer check revealed an arrest warrant had been issued for him in Latah County.

The warrant was issued over some alleged insufficient fund checks, according to Pullman police. While searching Stees after he'd been taken into custody, officers discovered a hypodermic needle and some containers containing a liquid alleged to be a controlled substance.

The liquid will be sent to the state crime lab for testing and be forwarded to the county prosecutor's office for potential charges. Until then he is awaiting extradition to Latah County.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The trailer fire was reported at 5:47 p.m., and when crews arrived minutes later the center section of the singlewide trailer at 1155 Professional Blvd., was engulfed in flames.

According to fire department reports, Stees was home at the time of the fire. He was apparently sitting in the living room when he saw smoke coming from the furnace area of the trailer.

He attempted to extinguish the fire but was forced out to a neighbor's trailer where he called 911.

Fire investigators believe the fire started in the area of the oil furnace but didn't involve the oil furnace. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Related
Local News & NorthwestDec. 25, 2024
U.S. House fails to pass bill to fund rural schools
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Baumgartner will be Eastern Washington’s next congressman
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Simpson, Fulcher see strong support in early count
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Prop 1 rejected by Idaho voters
Related
Incumbents win 9th District races
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Incumbents win 9th District races
Idaho’s U.S. Attorney announces election complaints program
Local News & NorthwestOct. 23, 2024
Idaho’s U.S. Attorney announces election complaints program
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Public Records
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy