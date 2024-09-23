Arla E. Nelson
A graveside memorial service for Arla E. Nelson at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Moscow Cemetery with Pastors William Green and Gordon Braun will officiate at the service. She died of age-related causes Friday morning at Good Samaritan Village in Moscow, Idaho.
She was a member of the Methodist Church, Daughters of the Nile and a life member of the Ruby Chapter of Eastern Star.
She is survived by a son, Richard Nelson of Moscow; a daughter, Nancy Robinson of Lake Oswego, Ore.; a sister, Carleen Hays of Silver Springs, Md.; two granddaughters; two grandsons; and one great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1988, and several brothers and sisters.
Memorials are suggested to the Shriner's Hospital for Crippled Children, P.O. Box 2472, Spokane, Wash., 99210.
Short's Funeral Chapel, Moscow, is in charge of the arrangements.