Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestFebruary 18, 1998

Arla E. Nelson

A graveside memorial service for Arla E. Nelson at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Moscow Cemetery with Pastors William Green and Gordon Braun will officiate at the service. She died of age-related causes Friday morning at Good Samaritan Village in Moscow, Idaho.

She was a member of the Methodist Church, Daughters of the Nile and a life member of the Ruby Chapter of Eastern Star.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

She is survived by a son, Richard Nelson of Moscow; a daughter, Nancy Robinson of Lake Oswego, Ore.; a sister, Carleen Hays of Silver Springs, Md.; two granddaughters; two grandsons; and one great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1988, and several brothers and sisters.

Memorials are suggested to the Shriner's Hospital for Crippled Children, P.O. Box 2472, Spokane, Wash., 99210.

Short's Funeral Chapel, Moscow, is in charge of the arrangements.

Related
Local News & NorthwestDec. 25, 2024
U.S. House fails to pass bill to fund rural schools
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Baumgartner will be Eastern Washington’s next congressman
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Simpson, Fulcher see strong support in early count
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Prop 1 rejected by Idaho voters
Related
Incumbents win 9th District races
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Incumbents win 9th District races
Idaho’s U.S. Attorney announces election complaints program
Local News & NorthwestOct. 23, 2024
Idaho’s U.S. Attorney announces election complaints program
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Public Records
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy