Pullman Police are investigating a woman's report she was assaulted Wednesday on College Hill.
According to police, the woman was walking on C Street at approximately 11:40 p.m., when she was struck in the head from behind. She turned around and kicked her attacker in the groin and hip and escaped when he fell to the ground.
Sgt. Sam Sorem said the motive of the attack is still not clear but the case is still under investigation.
The suspect was described as a college-aged white male wearing a black ski-type jacket and boots with a gold strap.