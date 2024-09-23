Staff report
A Genesee man is dead from injuries sustained in a one-vehicle accident Sunday.
Warren W. Trail, 84, was southbound on U.S. Highway 95 when he apparently fell asleep while driving and crashed into a ditch. He was wearing only a shoulder belt when his 1991 Ford Festiva drove off the left hand shoulder of the road at about 3:30 p.m.
There were no other passengers in the vehicle.
Trail was taken to Gritman Medical Center where he died Monday.
Idaho State Police responded to the accident and no further investigation is planned.