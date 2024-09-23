Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestJanuary 5, 1998

Staff report

Law officers from several Whitman County agencies combined to bring in a Clarkston man who led police on a chase through two counties early this morning.

Timothy Wayne Torrez, 29 of Clarkston, was arrested by Whitman County deputies and officers from Washington State University near the intersection of State Route 194 and Carothers Road.

He was taken into custody at the scene for felony warrants and felony eluding.

The incident began at approximately 1:46 a.m., when Whitman County dispatchers were advised that two Clarkston Police officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit westbound from Red Wolf Bridge on Down River Road into Whitman County, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

Torrez was reported to have multiple felony warrants.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The two Clarkston units followed the suspect to the Wawawai Park area where units from Pullman, WSU, Colton and the Whitman County Sheriff's Office were waiting.

The Pullman officer joined in the chase with Clarkston until the car turned off onto SR 194, where WSU and a sheriff's deputy forced the car to stop. No collision occurred and the arrest was completed without incident.

Torrez was released to the Clarkston officers and transported to the Asotin County Jail.

An investigation into the vehicle revealed the license plates belonged to another vehicle and the investigation is ongoing to determine if the vehicle is stolen.

Related
Local News & NorthwestDec. 25, 2024
U.S. House fails to pass bill to fund rural schools
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Baumgartner will be Eastern Washington’s next congressman
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Simpson, Fulcher see strong support in early count
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Prop 1 rejected by Idaho voters
Related
Incumbents win 9th District races
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Incumbents win 9th District races
Idaho’s U.S. Attorney announces election complaints program
Local News & NorthwestOct. 23, 2024
Idaho’s U.S. Attorney announces election complaints program
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Public Records
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy