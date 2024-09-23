Law officers from several Whitman County agencies combined to bring in a Clarkston man who led police on a chase through two counties early this morning.

Timothy Wayne Torrez, 29 of Clarkston, was arrested by Whitman County deputies and officers from Washington State University near the intersection of State Route 194 and Carothers Road.

He was taken into custody at the scene for felony warrants and felony eluding.

The incident began at approximately 1:46 a.m., when Whitman County dispatchers were advised that two Clarkston Police officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit westbound from Red Wolf Bridge on Down River Road into Whitman County, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

Torrez was reported to have multiple felony warrants.