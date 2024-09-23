Kiwanis golf tournament

Eight teams and 39 players participated in the seventh annual Kiwanis Golf Tournament on Aug. 20 at the University of Idaho Golf Course. A team from Pullman, The Late Bloomers, finished the 18-hole course with a score of 59 (-13) to the $150 prize. Members of the team were the Bloom family of Bob, Rob, Greg and Bret, along with Pat Guiney.

D.A. Davidson took second, earning $100 with a score of 61 (-11). That team was made up of Ken Dzuck, Richard Green, Dan Hornfelt and Brad VonHof. The team of Aaron Cameron, Mike Dambra, Mike Larson, Dean Riechers and Steve Wright won $75 with a third place 64 (-8) finish.

Special event winners were Greg Bloom who hit a marshmallow 168 feet, Wright won the longest putt on the ninth hole and Bret Bloom won it on the 18th. Jason Brown won the longest drive on the seventh for the men and Karen Miller won it for the women. Steve Bush was closest to the pin on the second and Hornfelt was closest to it on the 14th.

All golfers received a team photo courtesy of Archer Photography, a T-shirt sponsored by Gritman Medical Center, Bennett and Associates and Eastside Marketplace, refreshments donated by Dissmores IGA and a lunch.

Moscow Elks Thursday Night Golf League

Aug. 26 (Last week, Scramble)

1. Latah Realty (Jarrod Nichols, Gerald Nichols, Barry Kees) 31; 2. Moscow Auto 32; 2. Stadium Sports 32; 5. Viola Tech Buffalos 33; 5. Pats Saw Shop 33; 5. Auto Lab 33; 5. South Side Mini Mart 33; 9. Hair Etc./Paris Vision 34; 9. Tomlinson Black 34; 9. Corner Club 34; 12. Ambassador Auto 35; 13. Guilfoy Insurance 36; 14. Pureline Seeds 37; 15. Shriners 38; 16. Jones Service NC; 16. Martins Auto NC; 16. TNTs NC; 16. Par Four NC; 16. American West NC; 16. Sprenger Construction NC.

Long putt (5): Grumpy Old Men, 30 7