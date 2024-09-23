Sections
Local News & NorthwestFebruary 7, 1998

Staff report

The Helmer man convicted of failing to return his children to their mother after a 1996 summer visit has filed a $500,000 tort claim against the Latah County Prosecutor's Office.

Fred L. Leas, who was convicted in August, specifically names Deputy Prosecutor Robin Eckmann in the tort claim. According to court records, Leas is seeking damages for slanderous and unprofessional remarks made to jurors who were serving on the case the day of his conviction.

Leas was sentenced in November to 78 days in jail and five years probation for the custodial interference charge. Monday he was back in 2nd District Court for allegedly violating his probation by having a firearm in his possession. He denied the violation and was released on his own recognizance. Leas is scheduled for an evidentiary hearing on Thursday.

