Mamie Jabbora Sheffield, 95, Moscow, Idaho, native and former area resident, died of age-related causes in LaPorte, Texas. She had been a resident of the LaPorte area since the early 1950s.

She is survived by two sons, George Sheffield of Pasadena, Texas and Charles A. Sheffield of Houston; one sister, Martha Godfrey Jabbora of Moscow; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.