Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestFebruary 13, 1998

Mamie Jabbora Sheffield

Mamie Jabbora Sheffield, 95, Moscow, Idaho, native and former area resident, died of age-related causes in LaPorte, Texas. She had been a resident of the LaPorte area since the early 1950s.

She is survived by two sons, George Sheffield of Pasadena, Texas and Charles A. Sheffield of Houston; one sister, Martha Godfrey Jabbora of Moscow; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Serviced were held today at St. Mary's Catholic Church in LaPorte. Burial followed at Grand View Memorial Park.

Arrangements were under the direction of Pasadena Funeral Chapel in Pasadena, Texas.

Related
Local News & NorthwestDec. 25, 2024
U.S. House fails to pass bill to fund rural schools
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Baumgartner will be Eastern Washington’s next congressman
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Simpson, Fulcher see strong support in early count
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Prop 1 rejected by Idaho voters
Related
Incumbents win 9th District races
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Incumbents win 9th District races
Idaho’s U.S. Attorney announces election complaints program
Local News & NorthwestOct. 23, 2024
Idaho’s U.S. Attorney announces election complaints program
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Public Records
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy