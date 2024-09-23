After a seven-year hiatus, the Pullman Chamber of Commerce will try to revive Crazy Days in the city's business section this Wednesday through Friday.
"A few people will do something on Saturday, too," said Fritz Hughes, executive director of the Pullman chamber
Most of the action will be in the downtown area, although Hughes said some businesses on North and South Grand also intend to participate.
To play, businesses traditionally operate bargain tables on the sidewalks, offering hard-to-find items. Some have used the event as a means to rid themselves of merchandise that hasn't moved for a while.
"Poe Asphalt said that they would be done with the street work by then," Hughes said.
The event was revived after several business owners expressed an interest in it.
In addition to merchants, some of the former Pullman Market vendors will set up tables in front of vacant storefronts in downtown. Those vendors will sell craft and garden items, pottery and art work.
"About 90 percent of downtown merchants have indicated they will participate," Hughes said.
Hughes is an old hand at Crazy Days. Among the more remarkable items he has purchased was a lava lamp about seven years ago. "That's the fun of it," he said.
He also said it might be a good idea to keep an eye out for pink flamingoes.
My lips are sealed.
NEW BUSINESS
Dan and Maria Foreman opened City-Wide Realty on Monday in Moscow. The business is located at 608 S. Main St. at the site of K&L Beauty Supply, which closed earlier this summer.
City-Wide is a full-service residential, commercial and ranch and farm realty agency, Dan Foreman said.
The Foremans also are licensed as buyer's agents as well.
"It's about 50 percent of our business, Foreman said. "A buyer wants to be on a equal footing with the seller."
The couple has five years of experience in real estate sales. They spent the past two years with ABOB Realty in Moscow. Prior to that they were agents in Alaska.
Dan Foreman is a retired 30-year veteran of the U.S. Force and feels that experience helps him in his new career.
"A military career gave me a good perspective of what people need," he said. "Buying a home can be an intense experience. We want to help them through the process E make it a more personal experience."
The City-Wide office is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The phone number is (208) 883-7750.
The Web site at will be up and running by October.
WHERE'S THE BEEF?
The answer could be on a grill in Boise and Gov. Kempthorne is cooking.
Idaho's chief executive helped grill steaks for 50 beef industry representatives and members of the media earlier this month at the start of the Gem State's first official Beef Month.
The barbecue took place on the Capital Park lawn near the Statehouse, according to a prepared statement from the Idaho Beef Council.
The governor didn't dress down for the event. His culinary togs included an apron and tie. The only bending of his personal dress code was he had his sleeves rolled up.
Long pants and sleeves and a tie are not what I would choose to cook in during summer's heat in Boise -- or anywhere. Give me shorts, T-shirt and old sandals and I'm ready to grill.
CLOSING
Casa de Oro will close its doors by the end of the month. I'll have more details at a later date.
SAY WHAT!
The U.S. Senate has passed a bill that will allow companies to buy U.S.-made drugs in Canada and sell them in the states. It seems the drugs, even though they are made in the United States, are cheaper in Canada. Importers can buy the drugs in Canada, take them across the border the other way and sell them for less than what they would sell for if they don't cross the border.
Drug companies have long maintained that high prices are a function of the huge expenses associated with research and development. If that is the case, why aren't Canadian wholesalers charged the same as their American counterparts? Or better yet, why can't Americans pay the same low prices as Canadians?
The brain's spinning on this one.
SIGHTINGS
I spotted an employee of a national fast-food chain (company logo on the shirt) ordering lunch at Wheatberries in Moscow.
A dairy department head at a local grocery was seen carrying home a one-gallon jug of milk from a convenience store.
It's not unusual to see someone at a competitor's business. Sometimes it's just convenient and sometimes it's professional. For instance, I read the Spokesman Review and our Big Brother newspaper to the south, the Lewiston Morning Tribune.
FINAL THOUGHTs
A clerk at Shopko in Pullman reminded us of when every salesperson counted back change to the customer. She was efficient and obviously knew how to handle money.
Sue and I thought about our childhoods in the rural East. We both remembered local merchants, especially grocers, who would wrap purchases in brown paper and tie the bundle with heavy white string which hung from the ceiling on a spindle.
The wrapping paper served a duel purpose -- the merchant also would use it to list the purchases and the total.
Biz Bits will return Aug. 3 & 4. Sue and I are taking a well-deserved and long-time-in-coming vacation to the Oregon coast for sun, fishing and whatever we want to do.
It will be our first real vacation in more than 12 years.
