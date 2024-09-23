After a seven-year hiatus, the Pullman Chamber of Commerce will try to revive Crazy Days in the city's business section this Wednesday through Friday.

"A few people will do something on Saturday, too," said Fritz Hughes, executive director of the Pullman chamber

Most of the action will be in the downtown area, although Hughes said some businesses on North and South Grand also intend to participate.

To play, businesses traditionally operate bargain tables on the sidewalks, offering hard-to-find items. Some have used the event as a means to rid themselves of merchandise that hasn't moved for a while.

"Poe Asphalt said that they would be done with the street work by then," Hughes said.

The event was revived after several business owners expressed an interest in it.

In addition to merchants, some of the former Pullman Market vendors will set up tables in front of vacant storefronts in downtown. Those vendors will sell craft and garden items, pottery and art work.

"About 90 percent of downtown merchants have indicated they will participate," Hughes said.

Hughes is an old hand at Crazy Days. Among the more remarkable items he has purchased was a lava lamp about seven years ago. "That's the fun of it," he said.

He also said it might be a good idea to keep an eye out for pink flamingoes.

My lips are sealed.

NEW BUSINESS

Dan and Maria Foreman opened City-Wide Realty on Monday in Moscow. The business is located at 608 S. Main St. at the site of K&L Beauty Supply, which closed earlier this summer.

City-Wide is a full-service residential, commercial and ranch and farm realty agency, Dan Foreman said.

The Foremans also are licensed as buyer's agents as well.

"It's about 50 percent of our business, Foreman said. "A buyer wants to be on a equal footing with the seller."

The couple has five years of experience in real estate sales. They spent the past two years with ABOB Realty in Moscow. Prior to that they were agents in Alaska.

Dan Foreman is a retired 30-year veteran of the U.S. Force and feels that experience helps him in his new career.

"A military career gave me a good perspective of what people need," he said. "Buying a home can be an intense experience. We want to help them through the process E make it a more personal experience."

The City-Wide office is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The phone number is (208) 883-7750.

The Web site at will be up and running by October.

