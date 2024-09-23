George Franklin Crane

George Franklin Crane, 89, a longtime north-central Idaho resident, died of age-related causes Thursday morning at Good Samaritan Village in Moscow, Idaho.

He was born Oct. 25, 1908, to Frank and Jessie Adams Crane in El Cajon, Calif. The family moved to Canada in 1910 then to Lewiston, Idaho, for a few years. Later they moved to Winchester, Idaho.

He attended schools at Winchester and Culdesac and also helped his father on their farm.

He worked for the U.S. Forest Service from 1928 to 1933.

He married Ruth Siemsen in 1934 at Pullman, Wash. They later divorced.

He worked for John Graham Dairy in Pullman. In 1936 he moved to Lewiston, where he held several jobs until beginning work for Potlatch Forests Inc. He also worked for the Carpenter Saw Mill in Lewiston.

He married Esther Schoening Chase May 3, 1954, at Lewiston. The family moved to Republic, Wash., in 1964 and he worked for Sun Poil Lumber Co. The couple moved to Troy, Idaho, when he retired in 1968.