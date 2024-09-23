George Franklin Crane
George Franklin Crane, 89, a longtime north-central Idaho resident, died of age-related causes Thursday morning at Good Samaritan Village in Moscow, Idaho.
He was born Oct. 25, 1908, to Frank and Jessie Adams Crane in El Cajon, Calif. The family moved to Canada in 1910 then to Lewiston, Idaho, for a few years. Later they moved to Winchester, Idaho.
He attended schools at Winchester and Culdesac and also helped his father on their farm.
He worked for the U.S. Forest Service from 1928 to 1933.
He married Ruth Siemsen in 1934 at Pullman, Wash. They later divorced.
He worked for John Graham Dairy in Pullman. In 1936 he moved to Lewiston, where he held several jobs until beginning work for Potlatch Forests Inc. He also worked for the Carpenter Saw Mill in Lewiston.
He married Esther Schoening Chase May 3, 1954, at Lewiston. The family moved to Republic, Wash., in 1964 and he worked for Sun Poil Lumber Co. The couple moved to Troy, Idaho, when he retired in 1968.
His interests included hunting, fishing, hiking, playing the harmonica, poetry, reading Scripture and being with his family. He also enjoyed playing with his dog.
He is survived by two daughters, Dianna Olson and Janell Benjamin, both of Moscow; three sons, Clifford Chase of Lenore, Idaho, Lee Crane of Carmichael, Calif., and Dale A. Crane of El Paso, Texas; a brother, Dave Crane of Lewiston; three sisters, Martha Norbo of Three Hills, Alberta, Canada, Alice Warren of Richland, Wash., and Esther Pflugrath of Peshastin, Wash.; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife in February 1995; a daughter Jean Truesdale; two brothers, Bill Crane and Kent Crane; two sisters, Lutherine Hayward and Virginia Steever; a granddaughter; and a great-grandson.
His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday at the Orchards Christian Church in Lewiston. His son-in-law, the Rev. Ross E. Truesdale, will officiate. A dinner will be served at the Highlander Senior Center on Warner Avenue in Lewiston following the service.
A private committal will be held at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Troy Ambulance Fund or to Orchards Christian Church.
Services are under the direction of Short's Funeral Chapel in Moscow.