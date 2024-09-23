MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
10:07 a.m. - A Motorola Citrus cellphone valued at $160 was reported stolen from Zip Trip on North Main Street.
11 a.m. - Police responded to a fraud report on the 300 block of E. Morton Street where a person reported someone had made charges using their credit card.
1:58 p.m. - Police responded to a reported burglary on the 1100 block of E. Seventh Street. The police report has not been completed.
10:32 p.m. - Police responded to a report of people throwing mattresses off the second-floor fire escape at a building on the 600 block of Elm Street. Officers cleared the scene with no further report.
Wednesday
7:16 a.m. - Several plaques were reported stolen from the Eastside Park at 900 E. Third Street, which were later found by police in nearby bushes.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
7:21 p.m. - Deputies responded to the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road for an initial report of a peeping Tom. A 34-year-old Moscow man was served with a trespassing notice.
10 p.m. - A 29-year-old Harvard man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia at the Silver Saddle Bar in Potlatch after deputies responded to a drug complaint. The marijuana and drug paraphernalia were allegedly located in the man's vehicle by a drug dog.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
8:28 a.m. - A hit-and-run accident was reported at the Palouse Empire Fairgrounds in Colfax.
6:05 p.m. - A 29-year-old male was arrested at U.S. Highway 195 for driving with a suspended license.
PULLMAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
9 a.m. - A hit-and-run accident was reported at the 700 block of Northeast Linden Street.
1:36 p.m. - Balloons were reported to have been stolen from a residence at the 1400 block of S.W. Arrowleaf Lane.
5:31 p.m. - A bicycle was reported stolen from a back porch at the 400 block of N.E. Campus Street.
WSU POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
3:46 p.m. - A windowpane was reported to have been damaged at Terrell Library.
6:07 p.m. - A hit-and-run accident was reported on Northeast Colorado Street, Crimson 1 parking lot.