MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

10:07 a.m. - A Motorola Citrus cellphone valued at $160 was reported stolen from Zip Trip on North Main Street.

11 a.m. - Police responded to a fraud report on the 300 block of E. Morton Street where a person reported someone had made charges using their credit card.

1:58 p.m. - Police responded to a reported burglary on the 1100 block of E. Seventh Street. The police report has not been completed.

10:32 p.m. - Police responded to a report of people throwing mattresses off the second-floor fire escape at a building on the 600 block of Elm Street. Officers cleared the scene with no further report.

Wednesday

7:16 a.m. - Several plaques were reported stolen from the Eastside Park at 900 E. Third Street, which were later found by police in nearby bushes.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

7:21 p.m. - Deputies responded to the 2200 block of Old Pullman Road for an initial report of a peeping Tom. A 34-year-old Moscow man was served with a trespassing notice.

10 p.m. - A 29-year-old Harvard man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia at the Silver Saddle Bar in Potlatch after deputies responded to a drug complaint. The marijuana and drug paraphernalia were allegedly located in the man's vehicle by a drug dog.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF