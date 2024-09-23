It can stand about 6 feet at the shoulder, weigh 1,000 pounds and blend into the evening shadows along U.S. Highway 95.
And with only one or two seconds reaction time for drivers traveling 60 mph over Steakhouse Hill, hitting a moose can mean serious injury or even death, said Clint Rand, senior conservation officer with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
Rand, who is stationed in Moscow, said in the last 22 months, there have been 24 moose hit in Latah County -- 11 on Steakhouse Hill. For drivers, injuries have ranged from a few bruises to a near fatal accident.
The latest accident occurred on Tuesday just after dark on Steakhouse Hill. Latah County Sheriff's Cpl. Keith Wilson responded to the scene. Wilson said Katrina Reigner, of Moscow, was driving north on U.S. 95 when she hit the moose in its hind quarters, breaking its back legs and hurling the moose into her windshield. Reigner was treated for minor injuries.
"If she would have hit it in center rather than the back, the whole front of the car would have been damaged," he said.
Latah County Sheriff Jeff Crouch said the situation is extremely dangerous.
"It would be prudent for people to slow down and be a little more observant there," Crouch said. "In addition to moose, we have many motor vehicle accidents there due to icy roads."
Rand said at night drivers often don't realize what they are seeing until they have lost a good portion of their two-second interval to react. And like Crouch, Rand suggests motorists reduce their speed in this area.
"Speed seems to be the single deciding factor on how much the impact is," he said. "We have been very fortunate and haven't had serious ones so far. But how long will it be before someone gets killed hitting one of those things? At this point in time I don't know if I could stop (moose from being hit) but I can make people aware their biggest hope of surviving an encounter is their speed."
Rand said the location the moose are crossing on Steakhouse Hill is a natural movement corridor for the animal. He said there is a lot of food on the ridgeline that extends off Moscow Mountain.
Moose have also been known to cross about five miles north of Steakhouse Hill on what is known as Crooks Hill. But because there are several choices for movement in the area of Crooks Hill, there are less of a percentage that choose to cross the highway.
Rand said there was a large fire in the early 1990s east of Steakhouse and now the vegetation is abundant in that area. Moose, he said, prefer maples, almost any brushy plant, chokeberry or redstem. Redstem growth is stimulated by fire.
Another problem with moose crossing the highway is that they are in no hurry to get anywhere.
"They've never had to, there are not many things that will prey on them," he said.
The prime time for the animals to be moving is just after dark. Compared to a deer or elk, a moose is less reflective. They can range in size from a deer to a horse and an adult bull can weigh up to 1,400 pounds.
About two years ago at this time, the Idaho Transportation Department placed moose crossing signs on mile markers 350 and 352, in the area of frequent accidents.
But according to Dave Couch, ITD district traffic engineer, about 10 days after the sign went up, someone stole it. That sign was replaced and in seven days the sign and part of the pole were stolen.
The specially-made signs cost $80 and the posts run between $70 and $75.
Couch said instead of continually wondering if the signs had been stolen, he said they went back to deer crossing signs, which are less susceptible to theft.
"What we are really trying to do is put up a warning," Couch said. "A deer crossing does the same thing."