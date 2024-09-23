It can stand about 6 feet at the shoulder, weigh 1,000 pounds and blend into the evening shadows along U.S. Highway 95.

And with only one or two seconds reaction time for drivers traveling 60 mph over Steakhouse Hill, hitting a moose can mean serious injury or even death, said Clint Rand, senior conservation officer with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

Rand, who is stationed in Moscow, said in the last 22 months, there have been 24 moose hit in Latah County -- 11 on Steakhouse Hill. For drivers, injuries have ranged from a few bruises to a near fatal accident.

The latest accident occurred on Tuesday just after dark on Steakhouse Hill. Latah County Sheriff's Cpl. Keith Wilson responded to the scene. Wilson said Katrina Reigner, of Moscow, was driving north on U.S. 95 when she hit the moose in its hind quarters, breaking its back legs and hurling the moose into her windshield. Reigner was treated for minor injuries.

"If she would have hit it in center rather than the back, the whole front of the car would have been damaged," he said.

Latah County Sheriff Jeff Crouch said the situation is extremely dangerous.

"It would be prudent for people to slow down and be a little more observant there," Crouch said. "In addition to moose, we have many motor vehicle accidents there due to icy roads."

Rand said at night drivers often don't realize what they are seeing until they have lost a good portion of their two-second interval to react. And like Crouch, Rand suggests motorists reduce their speed in this area.

"Speed seems to be the single deciding factor on how much the impact is," he said. "We have been very fortunate and haven't had serious ones so far. But how long will it be before someone gets killed hitting one of those things? At this point in time I don't know if I could stop (moose from being hit) but I can make people aware their biggest hope of surviving an encounter is their speed."

Rand said the location the moose are crossing on Steakhouse Hill is a natural movement corridor for the animal. He said there is a lot of food on the ridgeline that extends off Moscow Mountain.