A state higher education governing body asked by Gov. Gary Locke to investigate university education in Spokane would forestall an outright Spokane takeover by Washington State University.

In the preliminary recommendations mailed this week to Higher Education Coordinating Board members, Eastern Washington University would be directed to "reestablish the mission of (EWU) as a comprehensive university whose primary mission is to provide education opportunity at its Cheney campus."

But the study, to be formally acted on at the board's Feb. 13 meeting in Spokane, doesn't go as far in handing Spokane students over to WSU as a bill now being heard in Washington's Legislature.

In a bill that passed out of the Senate Higher Education Committee on Thursday, Sens. Jim West, R-Spokane, and Eugene Prince, R-Thornton, would eliminate statutory authority for Eastern to offer classes in Spokane and turn over to WSU for use as a branch campus the Riverpoint Higher Education Park where WSU shares space.

In the HEC Board's preliminary recommendations, WSU's new role is more modest. WSU would become manager of the Riverpoint building, which, the recommendations make clear, would continue to house programs offered by Eastern. WSU is charged with "coordination" of upper-division and graduate programs in Spokane.

The recommendations would place on hold any expansion plans WSU may have for Spokane pending studies of what classes are already available in the city and what courses Spokane's economy can support.

In the HEC study "the case was made very strongly that Eastern has some very high-quality programs in Spokane serving very specific needs and with long-standing partnerships with the Spokane community," said Linda Schactler, HEC Board deputy director. "We reached the conclusion early that if Eastern is to be a comprehensive university that really serves a region, it cannot stay only in the Cheney limits." While WSU would become the "lead institution," under the HEC model, "that doesn't' mean they get to offer everything," she said.

The recommendations would direct EWU to study moving back to Cheney any programs that don't have to be located in Spokane.

But the board would expand EWU's existing role at the Intercollegiate Center for Nursing Education by folding into the facility existing EWU programs in physical therapy, communication disorders, nursing, and dental hygiene, which Eastern would continue to operate.