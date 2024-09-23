Edna Katherine Griesse

Edna Katherine Griesse, 83, former Washington State University arts and crafts instructor, died of age-related causes Friday at Lafayette Regional Hospital in Lexington, Mo.

She was born Aug. 28, 1914, to Herman and Sophia Mueller Dieckhoff in Alma, Mo., where she was reared and educated.

She married the Rev. Reinhold W. Griesse June 12, 1938, in Alma. They lived in Nebraska where he served Lutheran parishes in Jamison, Clearwater and Utica. In 1948, the family moved to Seward Neb., where he was a professor at Concordia Teachers College. While in Seward she became interested in arts and crafts, especially ceramics.

In 1959 the family moved to Pullman, Wash. She was an instructor of arts and crafts in the Compton Union Building at WSU until retirement in 1984. Her husband died in 1963.

After retirement she moved back to Alma and for the past year and a half had been a resident in the Good Shepherd Home of Concordia, Mo.

She enjoyed traveling and had been to Europe several times. She especially enjoyed visiting her children and grandchildren.