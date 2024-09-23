Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestFebruary 17, 1998

Edna Katherine Griesse

Edna Katherine Griesse, 83, former Washington State University arts and crafts instructor, died of age-related causes Friday at Lafayette Regional Hospital in Lexington, Mo.

She was born Aug. 28, 1914, to Herman and Sophia Mueller Dieckhoff in Alma, Mo., where she was reared and educated.

She married the Rev. Reinhold W. Griesse June 12, 1938, in Alma. They lived in Nebraska where he served Lutheran parishes in Jamison, Clearwater and Utica. In 1948, the family moved to Seward Neb., where he was a professor at Concordia Teachers College. While in Seward she became interested in arts and crafts, especially ceramics.

In 1959 the family moved to Pullman, Wash. She was an instructor of arts and crafts in the Compton Union Building at WSU until retirement in 1984. Her husband died in 1963.

After retirement she moved back to Alma and for the past year and a half had been a resident in the Good Shepherd Home of Concordia, Mo.

She enjoyed traveling and had been to Europe several times. She especially enjoyed visiting her children and grandchildren.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Throughout her life she was devoted to the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod and was active in many of its organizations.

She is survived by two sons, Paul Griesse of Granville, Ohio, and Phillip Griesse of Cashmere, Wash.; two daughters, Janie Hutchinson of Albuquerque and Cheryl Eggers of Portland, Ore; two sisters, Hulda Loges and Hilda Krause, both of Alma; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two brothers.

A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Alma with the Rev. Fred C. Hertwig officiating.

The family suggests memorials may be made to the Lutheran Braille Translators or Trinity Lutheran Church in Alma.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Berg Mortuaries of Concordia, Mo.

Related
Local News & NorthwestDec. 25, 2024
U.S. House fails to pass bill to fund rural schools
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Baumgartner will be Eastern Washington’s next congressman
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Simpson, Fulcher see strong support in early count
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Prop 1 rejected by Idaho voters
Related
Incumbents win 9th District races
Local News & NorthwestNov. 6, 2024
Incumbents win 9th District races
Idaho’s U.S. Attorney announces election complaints program
Local News & NorthwestOct. 23, 2024
Idaho’s U.S. Attorney announces election complaints program
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28, 2024
Public Records
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
SitemapTermsPrivacy