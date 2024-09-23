Sections
Local News & NorthwestFebruary 26, 1998

N. Warren Haines

N. Warren Haines died Monday, Feb. 23, of congestive heart failure. He was 92.

He was born on Sept. 9, 1906 in Peawawa, Wash., to Charles and Dolly Haines. He attended grade school in the community and later furthered his education in Seattle and Nampa, Idaho. His younger years were spent in Potlatch, Idaho where he worked for the Potlatch Ministry before going into pastoral work. He was ordained on May 7, 1943.

In 1937, he married Marguerite Salisbury in Lewiston. They spent the next 35 years pastoring churches in Idaho, Washington and California. His specialty seemed to be organizing and building new churches. After retiring, he filled in pulpits for various denominations and for 10 or 12 years had services at the Tri-State Health and Rehabilitation Center on a monthly basis. While ministering, he organized two and constructed four new churches and several parsonages. He served as the visitation pastor at the Lewiston First Church of the Nazarene and he and his wife were the heads of the SAM Senior Adult Ministries of the Church. He was the greeter for many years. He was a board member of the Orofino Golf Course and drove school bus while living there from 1964 to 1974 when they moved to Clarkston. He enjoyed golf, fishing, and studying the Bible. He enjoyed people.

He was proceeded in death by his wife in June 1997.

Surviving are his three daughters, Joan Kinzer of Craigmont, Idaho, Carol Lyber of Moscow, Idaho, and Sheryl Rick of Caldwell, Idaho; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister Gladys Miller of Meriden, Conn.

Services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene in Lewiston. Burial will follow at the Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens in Lewiston.

