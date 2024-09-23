Elsie Deobald

Elsie Deobald, long-time Kendrick area teacher, died Saturday, Feb. 21, at Latah Health Services in Moscow of age-related causes. She was 96.

She was born June 17, 1901 in Arlington, Minn., to Gustav and Emma P. Comnick Wegner. When she was 2 years old the family moved to Southwick, Idaho where she attended Grinolds school and graduated from Southwick High School. She attended Lewiston Normal School and received her teaching certificate. Her first teaching position was at Cameron where she taught all eight grades, and in her second year taught in the Grinolds Grade School. It was during this time that she met and married William B. Deobald July 8, 1923 in Moscow. She taught high school in Kendrick. Her main subjects were commercial, English and director of the drama program. She was a member of several civic organizations and was an adviser to the junior class and the annual for a number of years. She was always interested in her students and had the greatest concern for their learning. She went back to college attending Kinman Business College in Spokane, Washington State University and University of Idaho. She received her bachelor's of arts degree from the North Idaho College of Education, plus two teaching certificates, The standard high school certificate and the standard elementary certificate. She graduated in 1950. She taught for more than 30 years before retiring in 1963.

She was a member of the Cameron Lutheran Church and Delta Kappa Gamma. She had a special interest in growing flowers, especially roses. She loved to knit and had made more than 100 afghans. She collected fruit jars and bottles, liked to travel and bowled until she was 89 years old.

She is survived by a son: William A. Deobald of Moscow. Two daughters: Eloise (Lois) Legg of Terra Haute, Ind., and Gabriella of Kendrick, Idaho; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters Emma Cline and Edwardine Sexton of Twin Falls, Idaho, Eleanor Rockwell of Boise, Idaho; and a brother, Gustav Wegner of American Falls, Idaho.