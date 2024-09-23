Whitman County commissioners backed up their talk about economic development with a little money on Monday.
Commissioners agreed to a plan which would distribute more than $11,000 in "distressed county" funds to the Whitman County Business Development Association.
The plan, presented by Palouse Economic Development Council Executive Director Jack Thompson, would provide the group with money for business recruitment advertising and salaries.
"The WCBDA is reorganizing," Thompson said. "And it will very definitely be involved in business development."
The money, which is distributed by the state Department of Community, Trade and Economic Development, is designed to spur growth in disadvantaged counties. The money is administered by the PEDC.
Whitman County qualifies for distressed county funds because its median family income falls below 75 percent of the state average.
Thompson would like to see the WCBDA as an extension of his organization, which provides technical expertise to business and industries.
One of the problems his group faces is getting that expertise out into the county, he said. Hopefully, the WCBDA will be able to assist.
Joe Poir, interim coordinator of the WCBDA, said the two groups have many of the same goals, and the WCBDA can provide some of the grassroots support necessary for economic growth.
"Our mission is the same. We're just going to work together to make sure we get all the holes plugged."
The WCBDA includes representatives from a variety of businesses, he said. The organization recently decided to focus its efforts on recruiting businesses to the area after several years of broad goals including promotion of tourism, education and housing.
"Business recruitment and business retention is where the group wants to focus," he said. "They feel that's where their expertise is."
As a non-profit organization, Poir said the association can apply for grants and work closely with businesses interested in locating in Whitman County on issues of raising capital, employees and existing industries in the area.
Pullman businessman Ron Wachter, recently selected as president of the WCBDA, said the organization's basic goal is to assist the Port of Whitman County in recruitment and act as a vehicle to help raise the capital needed to fund "healthy business ventures in Whitman County."
"It will do a lot of the things the port can't do," he said.