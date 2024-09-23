Whitman County commissioners backed up their talk about economic development with a little money on Monday.

Commissioners agreed to a plan which would distribute more than $11,000 in "distressed county" funds to the Whitman County Business Development Association.

The plan, presented by Palouse Economic Development Council Executive Director Jack Thompson, would provide the group with money for business recruitment advertising and salaries.

"The WCBDA is reorganizing," Thompson said. "And it will very definitely be involved in business development."

The money, which is distributed by the state Department of Community, Trade and Economic Development, is designed to spur growth in disadvantaged counties. The money is administered by the PEDC.

Whitman County qualifies for distressed county funds because its median family income falls below 75 percent of the state average.

Thompson would like to see the WCBDA as an extension of his organization, which provides technical expertise to business and industries.

One of the problems his group faces is getting that expertise out into the county, he said. Hopefully, the WCBDA will be able to assist.