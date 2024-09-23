Sections
Local News & NorthwestFebruary 23, 1998

John Frank Boyd

John Frank Boyd, a life-long Pullman area farmer, died of a heart attack Friday evening at Pullman Memorial Hospital. He was 83.

He was born Dec. 24, 1914 in the family home near Pullman to William Merrill and Iva Jean Quigg Boyd. He grew up in the rural Pullman area and attended the Knight country school east of Pullman. He farmed with his father and was married to Bernice Linehan in Moscow on Oct. 31, 1934. They were later divorced. In 1942, he purchased his own farm and lived and worked there the remainder of his life. On Feb. 14, 1953, he married Laveta E. Brown. She died in August of 1990. In his later years he enjoyed attending Cougar basketball and football games, and was always in attendence for his grandchildren and great grandchildren's sporting events. He was a life-time member of the Moose Lodge and the Whelan Grange, but he considered farming his primary "hobby", continuing to work driving the tractor and combine and being active on the farm until the time of his death.

He is survived by a daughter, Joyce Main of Palouse, Wash., four sons, John Boyd of Kennewick, Wash.; Jim Boyd of Colfax, Wash.; Mike Boyd of Spokane, Wash. and Dan Boyd of Pullman. Step-daughters, Janette Wilkinson of Bayview, Ida. and Patricia Gooder of Kansas City, Kansas. Two brothers, Orval and Lavern Boyd, both of Pullman. 11 grand, 18 great grand, 14 step-grand and 11 step great grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Carl, Harold and Merrill Boyd, and two great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at Kimball Funeral Home in Pullman. Burial will follow at the Pullman City Cemetery. Viewing will be from Noon until 5 p.m. Monday at Kimballs.

The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

***

