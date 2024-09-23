OBITUARY

Frank Brands, 78, retired WSU professor

Frank W. Brands, age 78, of Coeur dAlene, Idaho, was welcomed into the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 8:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Frank was born in Akron, Ohio on May 30, 1927 to Bernard and Rosa Brands. He graduated from East High School in Akron, Ohio in 1944, enlisted and served in the United States Navy, was honorably discharged in 1946, graduated from Akron University with a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering in 1949, and received his master of science degree in electrical engineering at Washington State University in 1960.

Frank was employed in industry as an electrical engineer before beginning a distinguished 37-year career as a professor of electrical engineering at Washington State University in Pullman, Wash.

Frank married Ruth Chaney in Akron, Ohio in 1956 and they moved to Pullman, Wash. Together they raised three sons, a variety of dogs, cats, ponies, and horses, and lived a life filled with much love, hard work, and joy. After retiring from WSU, Frank and Ruth moved to Coeur dAlene, Idaho where they had enjoyed many family vacations while raising their family.