OBITUARY
Frank Brands, 78, retired WSU professor
Frank W. Brands, age 78, of Coeur dAlene, Idaho, was welcomed into the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 8:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Frank was born in Akron, Ohio on May 30, 1927 to Bernard and Rosa Brands. He graduated from East High School in Akron, Ohio in 1944, enlisted and served in the United States Navy, was honorably discharged in 1946, graduated from Akron University with a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering in 1949, and received his master of science degree in electrical engineering at Washington State University in 1960.
Frank was employed in industry as an electrical engineer before beginning a distinguished 37-year career as a professor of electrical engineering at Washington State University in Pullman, Wash.
Frank married Ruth Chaney in Akron, Ohio in 1956 and they moved to Pullman, Wash. Together they raised three sons, a variety of dogs, cats, ponies, and horses, and lived a life filled with much love, hard work, and joy. After retiring from WSU, Frank and Ruth moved to Coeur dAlene, Idaho where they had enjoyed many family vacations while raising their family.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; his oldest son, Mark; his sister, Elizabeth; and brother, George.
He is survived by Ruth, his wife of 49 years; two sons, Greg and David; seven grandchildren; three sisters: Rita, Maryanne, and Joan; a brother, Tom; and dozens of nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Hayden Lake Friends Church, in Hayden, Idaho. A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Pullman City Cemetery in Pullman, Wash. Yates Funeral Home, Coeur dAlene Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Frank Brands Distinguished Professorship in Analog Electronics at Washington State University. The endowed fund was established in the School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science upon Franks retirement. Donors included companies proud to have employed Franks students, as well as friends, relatives, and former students. The fund provides support for teaching, research and graduate student assistantships in the microelectronics programs in the school. To contribute, please contact the WSU Foundation at (509)335-6686 and request to make a memorial donation to the Frank Brands Distinguished Professorship.
Please visit Franks memorial and sign his online guest book at