Nothing pleases a football coaching staff more than four qualities which begin with the same letter: consistency, control, continuity and confidence. These characterized Washington States 55-21 thumping of Nevada Friday evening.

One needed to look no further for evidence than the 99-yard WSU march to a 24-0 lead in the second quarter. The Cougars traveled that long, long field in 12 plays while the Nevada defense often blitzed and gambled, in catch-up mode. Executing that many plays, nearly all successful, without interruption or major penalty, was a welcome sight to offense coordinator Mike Levenseller and George Yarno, who instructs and exhorts the offensive line.

Strong safety Eric Framptons 36-yard touchdown return, when he acrobatically grabbed a deflected football on Nevadas opening series, produced a quick 7-0 lead, but WSU didnt need any other breaks. When a defense can run 75 snaps without a major error, operating behind a dominant offensive line, more good things are bound to happen. Those were touchdown catches of 18 and 22 yards by tight end Troy Bienemann and split end Jason Hill on sharp throws by quarterback Alex Brink. Those two ran routes into the end zone which broke them wide open, as Bienemann made the catch while back-pedalling and Hill on a deep post route.

It was Michael Bumpus, again, who made the highlight-film moves when he scooped a rolling Nevada punt, darted past the first wave, and on dazzling cuts and fakes zipped 57 yards through the Nevada punt-cover team to the 41-7 touchdown. Bumpus fine punt returns for 157 yards helped the Cougs to attack or defend short fields.

Brink and Josh Swogger passed well, combining for 19 completions on 32 passes for four touchdowns, three by Brink, for 287 yards, none intercepted, and timely, drive-preserving third-down conversions.

The running game justified the score. Harrison picked up 121 yards on 18 runs, many of the better ones at or around corners, and many of those lead-blocked by fullback Jed Collins. DeMaundray Woolridge alternated at tailback in the latter quarters, ran smartly and with power and YAC (yards after contact).