2010 One year ago today

After more than eight months of hard work, the Palouse Animal Wellness & Surgery Center has received its accreditation by the American Animal Hospital Association. The 5-year-old clinic now stands beside the College of Veterinary Medicine at Washington State University as the only two small animal veterinary practices on the Palouse to receive such status. ... The Colfax Bulldogs came away with a big playoff win at Martin Stadium, dominating Warden, 54-7. Colfax now advances to the state quarterfinals.

2006 Five years ago today

Latah Sanitation could take over biosolid disposal for the city of Moscow. Moscow has been shipping its sludge from its wastewater treatment plant to the EKO composting facility in Lewiston over the years, but the city is working on some upgrades to its plant and the future of EKO is uncertain. ... Police are searching for a 35-year-old Moscow man who failed to appear in court for aggravated battery by strangulation charges. A warrant for his arrest has been issued with a $100,000 bond.