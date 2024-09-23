2010 One year ago today
After more than eight months of hard work, the Palouse Animal Wellness & Surgery Center has received its accreditation by the American Animal Hospital Association. The 5-year-old clinic now stands beside the College of Veterinary Medicine at Washington State University as the only two small animal veterinary practices on the Palouse to receive such status. ... The Colfax Bulldogs came away with a big playoff win at Martin Stadium, dominating Warden, 54-7. Colfax now advances to the state quarterfinals.
2006 Five years ago today
Latah Sanitation could take over biosolid disposal for the city of Moscow. Moscow has been shipping its sludge from its wastewater treatment plant to the EKO composting facility in Lewiston over the years, but the city is working on some upgrades to its plant and the future of EKO is uncertain. ... Police are searching for a 35-year-old Moscow man who failed to appear in court for aggravated battery by strangulation charges. A warrant for his arrest has been issued with a $100,000 bond.
2001 10 years ago today
Administrators for the Moscow School District have some work to do after proposing a $1.95 million increase in the district's supplemental levy. How the school board reacts to the fact that 73 percent of the district patrons who voted rejected the measure will say a lot about the health of the Moscow School District. ... The term "drive-in restaurant" took on new meaning when a teenager drove his parents' car through the side of Burger King in Pullman. The driver, 17, plowed through the dining room wall .
1986 25 years ago today
Pullman police say they've cracked a summer-long string of Military Hill burglaries. An 18-year-old from Pullman was arrested on three preliminary counts of felony second degree burglary - about an hour after he was released from Whitman County Jail on a felony car theft sentence. Police also charged a 17-year-old Moscow youth with four preliminary burglary counts and a preliminary possession of stolen property. ... Even though it's been put low on the priority list, UI's $10.3 million library expansion project is on track.